Bolibuds by anothab
Bolibuds

Thanks to Rob & Lorna for having me round tonight - I really enjoyed the spaghetti bolognese 🍝 and it was nice to have a few buds & play some FIFA with my doody like the old days (I even managed to win one match thanks to Burden), and watch Villa's impressive comeback to draw with Liverpool 🍻🎮⚽ struggling to beat a 9-year old at EAFC 24 was a personal highlight of the night 😱😂 as was the constant battle to stop Tess using me like a climbing frame 🐶🤪

Kian's obsession with Pokemon Go has also just resulted in me doing a lap around the estate before heading into the house to catch a few of the little critters in the vicinity whilst topping off my 10k steps for the day! 🥴😂 been an awesome night, really enjoyed! 🥰
@anothab
