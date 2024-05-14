Pokemon

Walked all the way work absolutely rinsing Pokemon Go for everything I can 😂



Just sat here smiling to myself because life is going good right now; you have to appreciate these fleeting moments whenever they occur! 😁



Walked all the way home from work absolutely rinsing Pokemon Go again 🤳🏼 then did a Just Run 10k at an estimated 7:32 /km pace which I'm good with considering I've not ran in almost a week now 🥴😂 making some rice, tuna & veg, then gonna play some Yakuza I reckon 🎮 nice simple night of solitude to decompress 😮‍💨