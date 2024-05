Schloss

Been a boss day suited and booted, out the office up Manchester at BIBA 2024 networking and catching up with some familiar faces πŸ˜β˜•πŸ’― plus being wined & dined with corporate hospitality at Albert's Schloss with Wakam, having a good banter and scranning a chiliwurst with a couple of Paulaner's 🌭🍻 then went back around to the OGI stand for a swift Peroni with our account manager 🍺 then grabbed a few customary goodies before leaving! 🍾🍬🍰