Pirate

Been a proper lazy day with Bug. We were rudely awoken at 09:15 by next door shouting at their screaming and crying children for half an hour 🥴🙄 then spent all day vegging about on Pokemon Go, Roblox, and Tik-Tok. Lysh didn't even bother getting dressed, she just stayed in her PJ's 😂 she wanted to watch Annie (2014) and like usual it wasn't on any streaming platform that we subscribe too, so I had to dust off my pirate hat and eyepatch so we could watch that together this afternoon, cheers Goojara! 🏴‍☠️📺 then after already having £10 for Robux earlier, kiddo wanted another £5 so she disappeared into the kitchen and I found her doing the dishes saying she was earning it! 😅🫡



Used Pokemon Go as the motivation to hit my 10k steps today by dragging my ass out the door for a couple hours and going for a nice leisurely stroll on this lovely summery evening 🚶🏼🤳 even managed to bag myself a Lapras 😅 after I got back, I got myself thoroughly distracted with hunting down emulators and roms on Vimm's Lair - and culminating with the impressive Pokemon Quetzal romhack 🤯😲