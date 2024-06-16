Dad

Lovely Fathers Day card & gifts off Bug 🥰 then after painting more layers on this white book that's still patchy, getting the dishes done, floor hoovered, and the washer on - I've spent all afternoon curled up on the sofa with Lysh watching Nimona, The Bad Guys, and now Ballerina 🎥🍿 simple pleasures 😁💛



Popped down visit my Dad and have a beer with him for Fathers Day 🍻👨‍👦 had a good catch up and it was nice seeing Ang, Jay, & Emma too 🥰 got some awesome news off Sammie that both her and Lance have been awarded 1st Hons on their Uni Degrees 💯 it's been a good day! Just walked home and gonna have some pizza and watch TV before bed 🍕📺