Stoopid

Get through the door after work and literally have 20-minutes to get ready including having something to eat, so I chuck some bread in the toaster and go get changed, and end up scranning it down with a bag of crisps and an apple at the bus stop 🍞🍎😂 meet up with Moz at Mellards and enjoy a nice pint of Vault City Blue Hawaiian Stoopid Smoothie Sour (I must be stoopid paying £10.50 a pint) 😂🥴 then we headed round VUE to meet T & Stace to go see Bad Boys: Ride or Die 🍿🎥 film was okay, some really funny parts & some appreciated nods to past films, but also some dreadful writing and some proper cliche scenes! Been a good night though, enjoyed! 😁



Put the cat amongst the pigeons on Reddit with this post 👀: "Voting is more important than most people realise. The outcomes of a vote drastically affect every single citizen for the foreseeable future and often beyond that initial 4-year term depending on the damage caused during the reign. The consequences of voting the wrong party into power can have devastating impacts on foreign policy, fiscal policy, public services with privatisation/nationalisation etc. - it's imperative that the party who end up in control are the most suitable to steer the country toward prosperity and stability. Admittedly which is the best party to rule isn't always clear, however, that is why the manifestos are important; they outline the objectives and intentions of the party. My point is, that the voting should focus on the manifesto, not on the colour of the party proposing it. To that end, the electorate who intend to vote should only be permitted to do so if they can evidence adequate understanding and knowledge of the policies and the manifesto for their selected party. No more emotional driven voting, no more media influence, or "well I've always voted for the Lib Dems" or "my Dad was a staunch voter of Labour", or "the Tories have ruined the country". Instead, when voting, there should be some system in place that asks questions about the manifesto of the party you intend to vote for - and if you do not know the policies you are voting for, your vote should be dismissed. Alternatively, you vote on individual policies and then your vote is automatically allocated to the party whose manifesto aligns best with the policies you voted for. For added points, the party who win an election should be mandated to implement the manifesto that they proposed, or at least must evidence that they have genuinely tried to do so during their term. No more failing to deliver on everything they promised in the manifesto."