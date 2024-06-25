Mosta & Mdina

The first proper day in Malta began with waking up at a reasonable 9am, having a shower, and plonking my ass down on the balcony to enjoy a coffee and croissant in the morning sunshine. Whilst sitting enjoying my breakfast, I noted a platoon of small birds flying in and out of a vent above Tez's bedroom window 😂 after lazying around relaxing in the apartment we headed over to Mosta via bus, arriving at 12:45. There was some initial debate over what we were doing for food which culminated in us wasting 20-minutes wandering aimlessly around the front of the Rotunda before returning to Premier Pastizzeria where we'd started 🤦🏼‍♂️ I grabbed a Ricotta Pastizzi and much need bottle of water, then we headed back over to seating at the front of the Rotunda whilst we ate. After being chased off the seats by a guy with a hosepipe who wanted to water the planters behind us, we made our way inside Mosta Rotunda.



After we paid the entry fee, and Stace received a shawl to cover her shoulders, we headed up a large spiral staircase onto the roof of the building. Up another small flight of stairs, we entered into a balcony encircling the interior of the third-largest unsupported dome in the world 😲 the Rotunda is famous for an incident on April 9th 1942 where a German bomb smashed through the roof, bounced off a mural of Jesus, and landed to the side of the main altar. Miraculously, it never exploded; a staff member explained to us that there are several theories why, including sabotage by the Czech factory that manufactured it, and the pilot not priming the bomb as he was ditching it to lighten his load and escape the Allies pursuit. The interior was extravagent, as is the norm for such religious buildings. Frustratingly it was brought to our attention that the bomb on display was a replica, not the original, which kinda makes a mockery of the allure. It would have been humbling to stand before an actual German bomb that could have destroyed the entire building. Viewing a replica was admittedly very underwhelming... 😕



We emerged from the rear of the Rotunda and headed round to The Dome Visitors Center for a toilet break, which was subsequently followed by chilling for half an hour drinking and snacking, including Kinnie, Cisk, and a Waffle Maxibon. Moz wanted a cannoli but they were out of cream. Meanwhile, Tez got thoroughly stitched up for a couple of ice lollies that cost him €11 🤯 After watching birds pillage the crumbs which readily blew off our table since we were situated in a veritable wind tunnel, we decided to head around to the World War II Shelters located in the tunnel complex beneath the front of the Rotunda. They were mildly interesting, but nothing to write home about. We headed back around to the bus stop ready to make our way to Mdina. Realising the next bus wasn't for 25-minutes, I suggested we head over to The Hoppy Hare Pub for a swift pint. Both amusingly, and frustratingly, the bartender could not pour a pint of Hazy Jane to save their life; they ended up with three separate glasses of half-pint/half-head which they were trying to transfer back and forward to make a single pint like some kind of science experiment. She did however end up giving me an extra half-pint for free as a result 😝 the venue was actually really nice too, themed like Alice in Wonderland, and had a scarf above the bar with the West Ham logo and colours, but saying Los Angeles on it instead 😂 we played with a deck of cards which Stace located whilst we were getting drinks at the bar that gave prompts for discussions. I also recall that I could have easily stolen the bartenders phone multiple times as it was left unattended on the bar the entire time we were there! 🤨



We caught the bus to Rabat at half-3, arriving there about half an hour later. I led Tez & Stace the wrong way in search of toilets (I entirely blame Google Maps for that!) and ultimately we happened across some portaloos. One was locked with a three-digit padlock which I somehow managed to open whilst fucking around trying random combinations 🤣 then we rejoined Moz who was waiting nearby and headed to Is-Serkin, a pastizzi place that he had researched and concluded was the best in Malta 🤗 we all dug in since we were starving, and Stace even had some extras to take away for later in the week 👀🤤 we snapped a few photos of the famous Maltese Balconies nearby, then headed around to Mdina. Before heading in, we toyed with the prospect of paying for a horse drawn cart to pull us around the streets, then settled for buying ice cream instead from 'Alex and Tony Tanti' who even had a 'Pokemon flavour' available 😂 we finally headed through Mdina Gate, on foot, at around 5pm.



The silent city was not very silent, despite my best efforts to make it appear abandoned in my creatively shot photos. There were shops selling glass and door knockers, other tourists wandering about, and even cars parked here and there. It was not how I'd imagined at all. It even transpired that people live there. I thought it was like an abandoned citadel. We found the Instagram famous "Mdina Blue Door", and immediately concluded that it was pretty shit really. Literally just a blue door. Womp womp. No idea why that became such a hallmark of visiting Mdina? After wandering around, taking photos, and buying myself a new cap, we headed back out the main gate at almost 6pm. I later found out there were a couple of cool things we could have done whilst there like visting the Dungeons/Catacombs, or going to the highly praised Fontanella Tea Garden. Oh well.



The bus back to Luna took around an hour, and after getting ourselves freshened up, Moz led us around to Roy Thai Street Food for food around 8pm. Stace wasn't hungry yet, so we held off on the food and pitched up in Nora's Pub next door for a drink instead, whilst some Serbian bloke commandeered the outdoor TV even dictating to the staff which channel to pick for him to have Serbian commentary of the match 🤣 after leaving Nora's we couldn't get food in Roy Thai so caught a bus up to Billy's Sports Pub instead, getting there around 9pm. It was packed and had no free tables, so after loitering for a few minutes, Tez led the way back down to where we'd previously eaten the night before. I was fucking ravenous at this point, having only eaten a few pastizzi and ice creams since breakfast, and was getting hangry! Thankfully we got seated in L'Amigo around half-9, and spent the next couple of hours indulging in Cisk, chicken wings, Maltese sausage with roasties and veg, followed by Banoffee Pie. Even tried some Prickly Pear Liquor thanks to Moz!



Directly opposite the restaurant was a shop which stayed open until 3am, so we popped across to restock on drinks and snacks prior to heading back to the apartment. The shop was a proper scam; there was a sign saying spend €39 and get a free 6-pack of 2ltr water - after being charged €49 for all our stuff, the shopkeeper said it was an old sign and didn't apply anymore... then when we later checked the receipt, he'd overcharged us too. The chicken box prick. Back at Luna we made plans for tomorrow, including visiting the Sky Lounge Pool and booking a Sunset Boat Trip. We decided to abandon our intention to visit the Citadella after seeing Mdina. Then we drank Cisk and played Fish again until we went to bed around 1:30am 😴