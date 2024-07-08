Trend

I forgot how tragic and pointless it was when radio stations play songs but censor half the lyrics. Hits Radio (Signal One) just played Houdini by Eminem and the third verse was pretty much instrumental. Though they did permit the line "got two balls big as Ru Paul's" which surprised me! 🤨💁🏼‍♂️



Get in from work and decide after a stressy weekend, I'm going to have a quiet one 🤫 I do my non-negotiables (press-ups, sit-ups, planking, grip training etc. ready for Tough Mudder) then settle down with some tea in front of the TV to watch Sweet Tooth S3 and do some Party challenges on PoGo 📺📱



Realise I've not played PS in quite a while mainly because this Death Stranding feels so fricking slow and I'm admittedly struggling to get into it 🎮😕 and yes, within half an hour I'm back to being frustrated again (mainly because some BT's just killed me and I've got to redo the entire arduous trek I'd just undertaken all over) 🙄



Look across at my phone just as the screen goes black - realise I've got a couple missed calls and an invite to the pub waiting for me 😂🍻 so, the quiet one idea goes out the window, and next thing I'm walking down Green Star with Pete only to find it's closed and have to retrace our streets to the regular haunt of Forresters 😅 couple pints later after seeing some familiar faces including Ken, Watko & Bully, and they're closing up shop... so I end up back at Pete's with a couple of garage Stella's again chatting away until half past midnight 🙃🤣