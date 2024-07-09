Dredge

Woke up still able to taste beer fml, going to be a long morning 😂🍻 oh, and my elbow is giving me gyp too! Fun!



Had Lysh's KS2 SAT's results through today and she's absolutely smashed it! Super proud Dad! 🥳 She has been awarded the the best grades she could have achieved in all subjects! 🥰



[Playing Death Stranding]

DNF. I have so little motivation to play this game that I've not turned the PlayStation on in a few weeks. Gonna have to abandon this so I can move onto something more engaging.



[Playing Dredge]

Really enjoying this so far. The gameplay loop is very addictive, the time mechanic keeps you alert and engaged, and the diversity in hauls appeals to the collector in me. Even upgrading your boat, decorating it, and inventory management feel like fun little mini-games. It drip feeds little scraps of narrative without ever really giving you a full taste, just to keep you on your toes and invested. There is a lot of intrigue, curiosity and immersion here - hard to pull myself away, just keep thinking "lets just get one last catch"!