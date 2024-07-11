Ego

After having 5x pints last night, I thoroughly expected to wake up hanging out my arse today, so it was a pleasant and welcome surprise to actually feel perfectly sound! 🥳



That ending of Sweet Tooth S3 just gut punched me right in the feels 🥺



Got home from work then went straight out for a 10k run to Ego and back 🏃🏼‍♂️🥵 then had a shower to freshen up, chatted with Lysh for a bit about her museum trip today, cooked and ate tea, and boom it's half-10 before I've even really got settled to relax for the night! 😪 Oh, it also looks like the kitchen ceiling leak is back, fml 🙄🔫



Now think it's going be a bit of NF and Dredge until I call it a night! 🎵🎮