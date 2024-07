Ego

After having 5x pints last night, I thoroughly expected to wake up hanging out my arse today, so it was a pleasant and welcome surprise to actually feel perfectly sound! ๐Ÿฅณ



That ending of Sweet Tooth S3 just gut punched me right in the feels ๐Ÿฅบ



Got home from work then went straight out for a 10k run to Ego and back ๐Ÿƒ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ๐Ÿฅต then had a shower to freshen up, chatted with Lysh for a bit about her museum trip today, cooked and ate tea, and boom it's half-10 before I've even really got settled to relax for the night! ๐Ÿ˜ช Oh, it also looks like the kitchen ceiling leak is back, fml ๐Ÿ™„๐Ÿ”ซ



Now think it's going be a bit of NF and Dredge until I call it a night! ๐ŸŽต๐ŸŽฎ