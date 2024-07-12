Unveil

"Shady's back, tell a friend!" 🎵 Road Rage is fucking *mwah*



Reported the kitchen ceiling leak this morning and been informed that Billy is going to pop around take a look next Wednesday... 🤠🤦🏼‍♂️



To acknowledge how well she's done in her KS2 SAT's, I've decided to surprise Bug with the Trilogy Tour tickets tonight - I've had it booked for a while now, but wanted her to appreciate it when I actually revealed I'd managed to get us tickets! 🥳🎫



Unexpectedly just bumped into bestie at the shop, had a very quick chat but will hopefully be seeing her for a proper overdue catchup on Sunday! 🤞🏼



Suffice to say Lysh was very grateful and appreciative of the Mel tickets 🥰 she went mental, rolling round the floor and jumping around crazily, then gave me a massive hug and said thank you, then rushed to put it on her Snapchat story 😅🙌🏼 I love feeling like I'm a good Dad, because like all parents I have those times where I have crippling self doubt! 🙈🥲



Spent the remainder of the night chilling with Lysh laughing at Tik-Tok's and Reels, listening and dancing to music, and then I had a quick play on Dredge before bed! 🎮😴