Museum

After going with school earlier this week, Lysh asked if we can go the museum today. I said yeah of course, thinking it would be a cheap and easy afternoon activity together. She then announces that she wants to wear her platinum blonde wig, I'm like, what? 🥴 But she's adamant, and I'm always the same passive parent of "you do you". It doesn't hurt me to let her wear it, so crack on then kid. She was upstairs brushing knots out of this wig for legitimately over half-an-hour whilst I sit waiting to go the museum... now she's in the bathroom washing and conditioning it in the sink! 🤪



Almost an hour of fucking about later, she's abandoned the idea of wearing the wig and left it in the bathroom sink for me to sort out! 🙄🫡



Had fun at the museum with Bug this afternoon looking round all the exhibits (personally I was fascinated by a piece of bismuth 😍) 🦌✈️ followed it up with a nice slice of cake each in the cafe 🍰 also managed snag two Necrozma from the PoGo Raids whilst in Hanley, ayy! 😅🙌



After Lysh had gone back home, I ventured down Burslem Park to get my steps in, maintain my route streak & play some more PoGo 🤳🏼 bumped into Ryan & Amelia and had a kick around with them for a bit ⚽😁 then back home for a curry and watch some more of The Boys S4 📺



Been playing Dredge again most the night 🎮 just came off it at like 01:20am to read on Twitter that someone apparently just tried to assassinate Donald Trump? 🤯😮