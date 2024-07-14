Deficient

Had a long overdue coffee and catchup with a hungover bestie this morning ☕🥲



Charlie hasn't been to visit again (not seen him since May 5th 😞) so I've been trying to take full advantage of having all day free to hammer this Go Fest and waltzing around the estate grabbing whatever I can! 🤳🏼 That being said, I'm rapidly arriving at the conclusion that I should not let PoGo draw me in too deeply. I previously went down the P2W time-sink rabbit hole with both 'Game of War: Fire Age' and 'Marvel Strike Force' being uber competitive, in top tier guilds, and dumping money into them both. Then I quit after becoming disenfranchised by the RNG and poor ROI. I had already started eyeing up some of these micro-transactions in PoGo and considering it, but then I get frustrated by the RNG and remember that companies like Niantic (and 99% of other devs like Machine Zone, Foxnext, and Scopely) do not care about you. You will always remain a tiny insignificant account in the grand scheme of things, and short of a mass exodus, nothing will change. So yeah, I'll suck it up that this weekend was a wash and I spent a lot of time wandering around for very little in terms of progress (I got a few Necrozma, some low IV Event mons, and zero shinies) ✌🏼 Que sera sera.



Had a great night down Bulls Head with Tez & Stace, TJ & Jodie, and Jodie's parents 🍻⚽ always the bridesmaid, never the bride watching England come runners up again, but proud of the team, put in a solid effort and gave Spain a run for their money 🙌🏼🥶 now I'm back home and going play a bit of Dredge before bed 🎮