Graduand by anothab
Beautiful sunshine for this half day at work 😎🌞 Nice walk down through Hanley Park 🚶🏼‍♂️ Attend my sister's University Graduation Ceremony at Kings Hall 👩🏼‍🎓🎓 then we'll be off for celebratory drinks at the Uni 🍾🍷 and then a meal at Cappello Lounge after! 🍝🍻 Let's go! 😁

Unsure what to make of this so far, it's largely been like reading a romantic, harem manga. The characters are so adorable, and as someone genuinely into poetry, I actually appreciate that aspect of the game also. It's all so adorable and cutesy that it almost makes you forget the warnings at the start about not being suitable for kids or people who are easily disturbed. Almost. I'm waiting for the other shoe to drop...
