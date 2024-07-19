Wayv

Glad my morning was spent in an enjoyable meeting with Anna from Wayv, rather than dealing with this Crowdstrike clusterfuck! They released a content update with faulty code and caused 'csagent.sys (PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONEPAGED_AREA)' BSOD loops 😳



There is a workaround of deleting c-00000291*.sys from sys32 drivers, but the fallout has been huge including taking banks and airlines offline! And if you have bitlocker too... womp womp! 🤯



Got home from a steady day at work, absolutely dripping with sweat because it's so damn warm! 🥵 Lysh got dropped off, we had a catchup, ate some tea, and now we're gonna play some Minecraft apparently! 😁🫡



The simplest things can mean the most 🥹 spent literally all night playing Minecraft with Lysh just like when she was younger. So nostalgic and bittersweet! 💛🎮