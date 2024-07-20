Billy

Billy arrived at 08:20 and has installed the most convoluted drainpipe arrangement I have ever seen... 🤠🥴



Lysh had asked if we could go meet Ava up top park in Biddulph, but now Ava isn't replying so think that plan is out the window...



Current mood; Lysh is hyperventilating in the kitchen because a Drowned with a Trident just killed her on Minecraft... 🙃 5-mins ago she was in her element saying we were staying in all day playing on it whilst she's back in the mood... now she's ragequit and turned off the Xbox in frustration! 😬



Been out to stretch our legs and get some fresh air (and I took advantage to tick a PoGo Route off) 😅🚶🏼 Maccies and Minecraft seems to be the only thing on the agenda as far as Lysh is concerned now she's calmed down, so I've got washing, dishes, hoovering etc out the way and I think the rest of the day will be spent... wait... watching Peppa Pig?? 🤨😂



Another successive and successful night playing co-op Minecraft with Bug 🥰💛🎮