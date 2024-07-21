Monika

Ever since we woke up around half-9 we've been on Minecraft together again 😅🎮 just had to pull myself away so I can go have a shower before it's dinner time! 🚿🍴



Tynamo Community Day has baited me to pop out for a quick PoGo Route and catch as many as a I can with my Daily Incense 😂🚶🏼 tried to lure Lysh out too with the offer of a Starbucks but she just wanted stay in playing on Minecraft instead! 🤯🤣



Bug has just gone back home all excited for her holiday to Marmaris 🤗🤿 shortly before she left, she asked me help shave her armpits and told me that her Mum had offered since she has more experience, but Lysh said no, because she trusts me more to help her! 🥰🥺 gonna miss her next weekend, but hoping she has the best time! 🌞🏖️ I'll be keeping busy with Tough Mudder myself! 🏃🏼‍♂️ And on that note, I'm going to run a 10k now to keep up appearances! 🥵



[Playing Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!]

The other shoe dropped, heh. The anticipation of it kinda lessened the impact, but I can forgive the developer because the warnings are apt. The game was very cleverly put together, and I tried several times to play through to completion while overriding the derailing (and also through intrigue at how narratives play out). The game within a VM concept feels familiar as did a few other elements; vibes of Portal, There Is No Game WD, and Do Not Feed The Monkeys. Enjoyed it.