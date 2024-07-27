Tough Mudder 2024

What a day, I'm definitely going to feel that tomorrow! Yorkshire 10-mile Tough Mudder 2024, it's been a blast! ✅🏆 With my big brother Tez & my lil' mate Steve beside me, we've ran, climbed, crawled, swung, vaulted, swam, hung, balanced, plunged, carried, abseiled, lifted... 🏃🏼‍♂️‍➡️🧗🏼‍♂️💪🏊🏼🪜 ...over hills, through mud, electric shocks, under barbed wire, in ice cold water... 💩⚡💥⚠️🧊🥶 ...whilst getting bruised, grazed, cut, bashed, battered and electrocuted... 🩸🩹🩻🫁🦴🪫... but these medals represent and stand as testament to our physical endurance and mental fortitude! Oorah! 🏅💯



Been for celebratory food and drinks with T & Stace 😁🥰 after initially going the Plough and finding out they only serve carvery's and no other proper meals... 🤯😐 ...we had a few starters (they didn't even have Poppin Chicken so we had to settle for fried chicken instead) and a swift drink 🍗🍻 then we moved down the road to Horn and Trumpet instead so we could find something more appetising 🤤🥧🍕 we had live music from Samantha Lloyd, and Lovatt had to come down retrieve his airpods that he'd left in the car 🙈 a great night to end a great day! 🍻🍵 and now I'm having a quick shower to wash as much of this mud off as possible, then going to bed! Thank you and goodnight! 🚿🛌🏼💤