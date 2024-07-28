Concede

Woke up before my alarm, circadian rhythm cares little for fatigue it seems 🥲



Mum messaged saying Char wasn't coming as he wouldn't wake up again... so like the sadist I am, I got myself all sorted and then walked the 5-miles to their house to deliver these Malta souvenirs! 🚶🏼‍➡️😅 after chatting to my Mum and Dawn for a bit and being harrassed by Ghost repeatedly... 🐶 ...me & Char popped down Sainsbury's, then headed up to Richmond Street Park for some nostalgia 🌳🛝 Dawn dropped me back home around 6pm 🚗



Had a fat takeaway of loaded fries & Asian Style Pizza from Tiger Bite for a tenner 🍕🍟 washed all my Tough Mudder kit and trainers which was fucking caked 💩🚿 then popped out down Forresters for a couple of pints with Pete 🍻😁