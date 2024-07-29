#emojidick

My day began with heartbreaking news; RIP Marie Martin 😔 took me into her home and family when I was a teenager, always treated me with kindness and acceptance, and made me feel loved and welcomed. Sincerest condolences and love go out to the Hand family, notably Steph and Soph 💔



This breaking news from Southport is utterly abhorrent! 😖💔



Got in from work and thought fuck it, I reet fancy a bev in the beer garden 🍻🌞 pops across Moorland and sinks a pint chatting to Gee about all manner of IT 😂 head outside with my second pint and find #emojidick in the beer garden 😜🍆 next thing I know, I'm six pints in with #TrananaTits and #BooksyBrows and it's all gone off the rails 😂🙈 Yes the boys! Gotta love an impromptu mad one with the crisp sniffer 😂💯



Got back home ravenous, demolishing everything edible whilst watching Love/Hate S2 finale 🍦🍫 then reckon it'll be time get my head down for another fun day at work tomorrow! 🤥🙃