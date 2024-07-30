Previous
Industrious by anothab
Industrious

Not my circus or monkeys, but jeez, some of y'all sure know how to pick 'em... 👀🎪 Make your bed, eat your cake... 🍰🤷🏼‍♂️ Games, prizes, and schadenfreude...

What a fucking day, Christ on a bike... 🤦🏼‍♂️ arrive at work to an email chock full of fuckery... follow it up with some shithouse audit all afternoon... and yeah, off ya fuck then! ✌🏼

Productive night at wom, sorting out the gaff. Feel like since Tough Mudder and with Lysh being away, I'd let it all go to shit 😂 pile of dishes, washing hanging up everywhere, messy sofa, trainers on the draining board... nice to finally have the house back feeling like a home 🙌🏼 treat myself to a load of junk food & chill night ahead of TV and blogging I reckon 📺✍🏼

What the hell is this M-1 Medieval I've just happened upon?! Full contact medieval knight fights in an octagon?! Fucking MMA for LARPers!? ⚔️
Ben

@anothab
LTaylor ace
maybe a cow sliding down an ice covered hill would help, Ben what the #^*@$& is this Medieval :) better or not day
July 31st, 2024  
