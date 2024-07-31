Irish

"He's out for blood!" - bruh, the paranoia is suffocating! 🥴



Watching S3 of Love/Hate and all I could think was that Nidge is a special kind of stupid, proper letting power go to his head and thinking he's untouchable... and then Tommy beats him to the punch ffs 🤦🏼‍♂️ I mean, tbh, most of these characters are fucking dumb... but at the same time, it's plausible given their status and the nature of human behaviour 🤔 Fran is a fucking boi, probably my fave character atm 😂



The brass neck on some of these fuckers. Tried bite my tongue. Failed. Incompetent and unprofessional AF.



Finished work and nipped Tesco with TJ. Got back home and immediately headed across Moorland to meet up with Sammie, Lance, Zack and Liam 😎 Schoolboy error number one was not eating first! All I've had all day is a couple rounds of toast and a peppered steak pasty! 🙈



Quick chat with Sean Gee, then spot Cal & Beth too and have little catchup... then off I go to sink 5x pints in the beer garden 🍻🌞



Last orders rolls around and most the group head home leaving just myself and Irish 🍀 We join up with #EmojiDick who has taken fashion tips off #TrananaTits since Monday 😂🍌 and Callum & Sarah... and then make the ballsy decision to head back with them to Sarah's and continue drinking at the house 🙈🍻 next things it's almost midnight and I'm staggering back home expecting I'll regret my choices tomorrow morning at work! 🥴🤣