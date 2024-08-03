Peaches

Sleeping on the floor is not what it used to be... but at least Bug knows I care! 😴💛



Lysh has been on video chat and Roblox with Ava and Ivy whilst I've done some domestic duties, then we've been sorting out some holiday stuff since it's fast approaching now! ✈️🏖️ Ree has just imparted her wisdom on sun protection routine, so hopefully this year we can avoid the sunburn trauma we had in Tenerife! 🤞🏼



Just hearing about all this conflict in Hanley today 🤦🏼‍♂️ in the poignant words of Akala: "Say that you’re British and that lovely patriotism they feed ya' / But in reality, you have more in common with immigrants than with your leaders."



Been Peaches with family for Lo's Birthday meal ❤️ Lysh took over 2hrs to get ready doing makeup, hair and all that 😅 I took about 6-minutes, and 4 of those were picking what top to wear 😂 finally sorted out Lucky 7 app which I've put off forever 🙌🏼 had a lot of lovely food (unlimited White Chocolate and Ginger Cheesecake with Lidl Vanilla Ice-Cream!) 🍰🍨 it was fairly well priced too - they didn't even charge for Lysh, but then again, they also burned her with Sweet & Sour Sauce so maybe that's why? 🙈💁🏼‍♂️ Emma and Jord had to leave early as Em had to work but it was lovely to see them 😞🫶🏼



Sammie and Tommy came back home with me & Lysh, whilst Lo, Keanu and Lance went for a drink 🍻 we got to have a little cuddle with Tommy 👨🏼‍🍼 but then Sammie had to shoot off to get back home and we were food coma'd ready for sleep! 🚗💤