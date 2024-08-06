Nidge

Whilst walking to work this morning, I finished listening to "Ultra-Processed People" by Chris van Tulleken on Audible. Very interesting book which articulates why we should remain mindful of the unknown long-term health implications of eating Nova Class 4 (Ultra-Processed Foods). The crux is that UPF's are 'edible food-like substances' rather than actual 'whole food'. It's derived from real food that has been broken down to flavourless, colourless, and odourless pastes (losing all it's nutritional value in the process) then pumped full of artificial preservatives, flavours, colours and sweeteners to make it resemble actual food... But it's mostly not; it's just basic slop full of additives to make you eat more of it.



I really need to stay off ChatGPT and Symptoma! 😷 In the past week it's been my bladder, kidneys, balls, prostate... convincing myself I've got serious health issues... when more than likely, it's just my anxiety! 🥴😅



Heavy finale on Love/Hate, fuck sake! 😖🩸 What a fucking boss show that's been! Great cast, gritty writing, and pulls no punches! 📺🍀 Heartbroken for some of 'em, and schadenfreude for others! 💔🤌🏼



Around 10pm I realised Pete had messaged asking if I fancied a nightcap, so off I fucked down Forresters to meet up with him 🍻 started off well when I arrived to find the front door locked 🔐 then Julie was that hammered she fell backwards off the bench in the smoking area and ended up wedged down the side of a table 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ realised Yozza was born same day/month as my Dad, and he was telling me about his first car being a brand new Morris Minor that cost just £125 🤯 ended up swerving by the garage on the way back home for a bottle of Stella to drink at Pete's and had a brief chat with some 'eson' from Cannock who was buying alcohol with shrapnel because her train home had been cancelled 🙃 back at Pete's talking about Roblox (Doors) and Minecraft, and how gaming is so ubiquitous and synonymous with parenting these days! 🎮