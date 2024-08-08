Hematuria

Bit the bullet and booked in to see my GP this afternoon at 15:40... 👨🏼‍⚕️ It's more than likely just my anxiety manifesting physical sensations, but if I don't go and get a professional opinion, I'll end up self-sabotaging my holiday with Lysh by worrying the entire time that I'm dying! And if there is something wrong, well, it's probably best to find out sooner rather than later regardless! 😷💊



"Boomer complaint: Stop making me make accounts. A lightbulb that changes colors shouldn't require an account. A TV speaker shouldn't require an account." Real. Especially when they are smaller companies, more likely to get hacked, and therefore have your credentials leaked... which forces you to definitely not reuse old credentials to avoid stuffing attacks. So you end up with super secure, complex passwords for a plethora of menial accounts that should not even require them.



What a palaver 🤦🏼‍♂️ try to update address with the GP, turns out I'm no longer in their catchment area ffs. Told I need register elsewhere in the next 30-days. Mint. Go in see the doc, armed with my little bottle of piss ☣️ we have a little chat, he gives me a physical examination, dip tests my piss and announces there is blood present 🩸 Awesome. So now what? His diagnosis is... kidney stones. Didn't even have that one on my bingo card 😓 He's optimistic that based on his perception of how much pain I'm in, they're relatively small and should pass on their own. That being said, he is also referring me for an 'urgent' precautionary contrast-dye CT scan 'just to be sure'... 🤨🏥 In the meantime, I need to drink a fuck ton of water/cranberry juice to flush my system and take OTC pain meds as required 🥴💊 Living the dream. Like I don't already have enough to do before my holiday without house inspections and medical dramas to squeeze in, ffs! ✈️🤣



Binged the rest of Supacell whilst munching a Pasta Bake and sorting out holiday stuff 📺🏖️ And of course, I've also been reading up about kidney stones and CT-scans to further traumatise myself 🥴 half-expecting go for this CT-scan and it reveal some other unknown problem; radiologist looking at the results like, oh look, he has prostate cancer too! 😑 best of all, everything I've seen online suggests I won't even get the results before I go away! 🤦🏼‍♂️



Lay in a hot bath for over an hour, just doomscrolling TT and melting my muscles so that they don't ache for a change 🥴🛀🏼🤳🏼