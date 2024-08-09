CT

So today's trauma begins when it transpires that travel insurance will not provide any cover related to an unconfirmed diagnosis... 🤦🏼‍♂️ And since Turkey is outside of GHIC coverage, without a confirmed diagnosis of kidney stones, I'll have no medical coverage if I end up hospitalised as a result of it 😐 So if I risk it, go abroad and end up in hospital due to a "rare complication" then I will have to pay thousands of £ myself to cover any required treatment... 😩 so I think fuck it, just put on the insurance it's confirmed as kidney stones, that way I'm covered regardless - just charge me whatever it would cost if it was confirmed to cover myself, right? Wrong. You can't. No cover is provided without a confirmed diagnosis; in the event of a claim, they will check your medical records to confirm that you'd received a proper diagnosis. Awesome. So basically, I either need this CT-scan results before I go, or I'm rolling a dice on being absolutely fucked if I end up hospitalised! Or even worse, I have to cancel the holiday entirely! 🎲😬



My personal experience with the NHS this week has been nothing short of incredible. I rang my GP yesterday morning and got an appointment for 15:30. My doctor advised he was referring me for a CT scan, and after chasing up Imaging earlier, I'm going for it tonight at 18:30. Literally about a 24hr turnaround from referral to appointment. That is fucking impressive, I can't lie! 🏥 My sis & Lance are going to grab Lysh and take her out for some tea whilst I'm at the hospital too, so appreciative right now! 🙏🏼



Massive thank you to Matty for running me up the hospital after work, and to Sammie & Lance for picking up Lysh for me! I arrived at the hospital around 6pm, headed straight down to the X-Ray department and despite there being someone at reception, there was a sign saying to just take a seat and someone would call you. So, I take a seat and wait. An elderly lady called Pauline comes out being assisted by a blonde nurse called Annie; this nurse was so compassionate and patient with the elderly lady that it melted my heart. She takes a seat and I overhear her saying that her daughter will come and fetch her from the X-Ray waiting area. Annie left, as did the receptionist. Over the next 10-mins, other patients arrive, look at the unmanned reception desk and take a seat. Then Pauline randomly stands up and is looking at the unmanned reception, looking infirm and shaking (presumably due to a medical condition). Everyone else seems to be ignoring her, so I ask if she is okay; she responds that she needs a porter to take her to main reception because she has no signal to contact her daughter. A porter passes by and I catch his attention for her; she asks him to take her to reception, he says he can't as he's got something else to do, and scurries away with his head down 🤨 A couple minutes later I flag down a passing nurse who speaks to her briefly, then goes to find a nurse from the right department to speak with Pauline... and back comes Annie! 😊 She attends to Pauline again, then asks if everyone has checked in - we are all like, no? She then hops onto reception and checks everyone in, then leads myself and a couple others straight down to CT. Seems they had been waiting for patients to arrive - but nobody was checked in! Having the scan itself was so straightforward and efficient it was mental. I hang my bag up, lay down on a bed on my belly, and a few minutes later after moving backward and forward through the big ring a couple times, they tell me I'm all done. I was back out the hospital reception by 18:25! Absurdly efficient really! And best of all, Lysh has no idea - so no need for her to worry! 🥰 Now I just need these fucking results back asap so I know the holiday can proceed as planned! 😩



Home from having tea at Cherry Tree with Sammie, Lance, Tommy & Lysh 🤗 They had a 2-4-1 on burgers, so I had 2x meals to myself for £12 since Lysh wanted chicken strips, fries & onion rings! 🤣🍔🍔 On the way back home, Lance showed how differently him and Sam react to ambulances! 😂🚑 Now we're back home, Lysh has found the Flipz in the cupboard, and I'm just lay here feeling drained from all this stress! Can't lie, the uncertainty and anxiety is killing me! Really worried I'm going to have to cancel the holiday at the last minute when Lysh is so excited! 😥😖 Just hammering water and trying to flush my system asap, whilst praying the scan results don't show anything of concern! 💧🪨