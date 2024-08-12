Prepare

It was always overly optimistic to expect my CT-scan results to be available today, getting them this week in general is likely a big ask tbh. At least I've now spoken with the GP and begged for them to expedite my results - all I can do is wait, pray and chase for them! Doesn't bode well when it says average wait time is 45-days! 😬😩



Had a callback from my GP and proper heart racing thinking no way have they got the results already 🤯 no, of course they haven't 😂 they did however advise that they've spoken to Royal Stoke Imaging to explain my predicament, and that the hospital have said they will endeavour to get it looked at this week but they cannot make any guarantees! 🙏🏼🤞🏼 Told me call back Thursday morning to see if they have an update! Going to be a tense few days! 🙈😩



Got in from work and spent an hour or so tidying up and cleaning again since tomorrow should be that house inspection! 🏠🔍 gave my sister a "quick call" (which then turned into 1hr 40m catchup) 😂🥰 then been working on Lightfade (onto the 3rd Draft!) and watching YouTube ✍🏼📺