Relieved

Feel's good knowing that's my alarms turned off now until September 2nd! 🚫⏰



Results are in... drum roll please br-br-br-br-br-br! The CT scan has come back as 'normal' and the doctor has not noted any further concerns 😅 I'm like, "Right... so, that's all clear and no further investigation or treatment is required?" The receptionist just reiterates the same, that the notes from the doctor states that the CT has come back normal and there is nothing noted about a follow-up... 🤷🏼‍♂️ at this point, with Turkey only a few days away, I'm not going to kick up a fuss about it - my symptoms have already pretty much fucked off anyway, so touch wood, without the added anxiety over uncertainties, any remaining issues will alleviate of their own accord and I can just crack on 🙌🏼 roll on Tuesday! Get me on that fucking plane! ✈🏖



Gotta love hyperinflated currency; just exchanged about £300 for Turkish Lira... and they've given me ₺11,600... 😂



Ree and Ash have dropped off Lysh in the van. I jokingly say "damn how much stuff have you brought with you?" - hold that thought - transpires they have genuinely come in the van for that reason 😐😅 she's having a new wardrobe so has been clearing out some of her room... and her solution was to bring it to the storage unit known as Dad's house! 📦📦



Lysh wanted play Minecraft, but within about an hour, she's become distracted by her phone and now says she is bored 🎮🙃 she had a meltdown because she started a new world and it wouldn't let her enable LAN play so we could play together... fucking dumb menus, figured out that if you create the world as single player, you can go back into settings after and enable LAN visibility! 🙌🏼



It's nearing 2am and Lysh is forcing laughter behind me trying her damndest to get my attention 🤭 think it's time for bed kid! 😴