Kreme

Waking up to sour milk isn't the one! I'd been out of bed approximately 4-minutes before I was off round the shop (before I'd even had a coffee) so that Lysh could have some breakfast! 😵☕ A whopping 8-minutes later and Lysh is already mad with me. This time because I spoke to her whilst she was trying to watch a Tik-Tok and she didn't hear what it said... 💁🤣



This afternoon has totally vanished to Gravity Falls and Minecraft! 📺🎮



Lysh wanted hotdogs for her tea so I nip around the shop get some buns 🌭 ...next thing she's facetiming me... aaaand now she's convinced me to buy us some Krispy Kreme donuts for a treat later 😅🍩



Productive evening complete ✅ after tea Lysh made the sensible call to leave the electronics on pause and crack on with sorting out packing! 🧳💪🏼 Now tomorrow we just need to download entertainment for the flights, go shopping for the last few bits, do a final washload, then finish packing our cases! 😮‍💨🙌🏼 then bish, bash, bosh! Off we pop! ✈️