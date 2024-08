T-Minus

Crawled out of bed at 10ish but Lysh didn't want get up so I left her in bed for a while πŸ˜ͺ took the opportunity finish reading my book πŸ“–πŸ˜Š



After we'd had lunch, we got sorted and headed out to get the last few bits and pieces for holiday... we started off by going Starbucks 🀣 lowkey annoyed that I couldn't try the Iced White Chocolate & Pistachio that I'd been eyeing up cause they'd sold out! πŸ™ƒπŸ’πŸΌβ€β™‚οΈ nipped in Superdrug, New Look, Primark, Poundland, B&M, Mr Fonez... tired and stressed, we swerved in Spoons for a quick break! πŸΊπŸ˜‚ then we headed down Tunstall and went Matalan, Sports Direct, ASDA... 🫑 then back to Hanley again so kiddo could have a Maccies that she rate fancied! πŸŸπŸ— got back home around 7pm... now I've got the washer on and going have some hotdogs for my own tea! 🌭



Packing is now done aside from the last few items that we'll be using prior to us fucking off πŸ§³πŸ”Œ weighed the big suitcase and it's clocked in at 21kg 🫣 really close to the wire with the 22kg limit! πŸ˜‚ time get some kip - racked up 18k steps today, it's been tiring! And it'll be a long day of travelling tomorrow! ✈️