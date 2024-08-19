T-Minus

Crawled out of bed at 10ish but Lysh didn't want get up so I left her in bed for a while 😪 took the opportunity finish reading my book 📖😊



After we'd had lunch, we got sorted and headed out to get the last few bits and pieces for holiday... we started off by going Starbucks 🤣 lowkey annoyed that I couldn't try the Iced White Chocolate & Pistachio that I'd been eyeing up cause they'd sold out! 🙃💁🏼‍♂️ nipped in Superdrug, New Look, Primark, Poundland, B&M, Mr Fonez... tired and stressed, we swerved in Spoons for a quick break! 🍺😂 then we headed down Tunstall and went Matalan, Sports Direct, ASDA... 🫡 then back to Hanley again so kiddo could have a Maccies that she rate fancied! 🍟🍗 got back home around 7pm... now I've got the washer on and going have some hotdogs for my own tea! 🌭



Packing is now done aside from the last few items that we'll be using prior to us fucking off 🧳🔌 weighed the big suitcase and it's clocked in at 21kg 🫣 really close to the wire with the 22kg limit! 😂 time get some kip - racked up 18k steps today, it's been tiring! And it'll be a long day of travelling tomorrow! ✈️

