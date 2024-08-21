Calimera

Woke up at like midday 😂 we'd missed breakfast, missed beach towel exchange, but at least we feel refreshed 😅 got up and sorted, slathered on the Piz Buin, then went and got reception to activate our Safety Deposit Box 👍🏼 went down to the main restaurant - Lysh said she wasn't hungry but I wanted grab something to line my stomach. Lysh ended up with a plate of plain spaghetti and chips... I had a plate of loads of stuff 😂🙌🏼 got puddings whilst Lysh went loo. When she returned, I told her I thought they had chocolate mousse; turned out it wasn't mousse. Fuck knows what it was but Lysh was not eating it! 😕🤮



Went down to the pools, hunted down some loungers (ended up moving one which confused the guests in the adjacent ones when they came back and were like huh?) - had a chill in the pool for an hour or so 🛟🏊🏼‍♂️ then reapplied suncream and I nipped to the nearby bar for drinks 🍻 then we went up to the slides area and had a play on the big slides and the pirate area which is proper like Splash Landings 🙌🏼❤️ few slushies & beer and seems in better spirits! 👍🏼



Lysh wanted head back the room for a bit at around 15:30 so we came back and had cold showers 🚿 grabbed a Pina Colada on the way and a pineapple juice for kiddo 🍍



Went back down for a wander whilst Lysh was on Tik-Tok 🤳🏼 ate some watermelon 🍉 had another Pina Colada, then came back the room with some biscuits & a Pepsi for Bug & a San Francisco for me 🍹 we on fucking holiday babyyy! 😂



Gotta laugh. Pay £3k for a holiday & then be expected to put shitty bog roll in a bin 😅🙃



We've been down the beach to watch the sunset 🌅😍 what a beaut of an evening. Lysh sat in the waves breaking the shore, the sunset spilled magnificently across the sea, and we collected some cool rocks 🪨 now we're gonna head to the room, get changed and go grab some tea 🌯🍴



I ate tea alone. Lysh decided she wasn't hungry and wanted to just have a shower (which began with emptying half a beach work of bricks out her bikini from the pebble beach) then lie on the bed & watch TikToks instead 🤷🏼‍♂️😭



It's now an hour later & now Lysh is crying because she is actually hungry but doesn't think she likes any of the food available 🥴 there are so many options, oh my life. I know she's a fussy eater but jeez c'mon Bug... wacked on MTv & told her get sorted because the night restaurant opens at 10pm, we need go find something for her to scran... she's gone dry her hair & returned saying the hairdryer is crap and is 'overheating' so she won't use it 🫠 I told her it's safe to use, but I'm wrong of course 🙃 woo-sahhh.



Oh Lord. There is seemingly nothing on the 10pm menu that Lysh likes 🤦🏼‍♂️🫥 I am almost all outta options here Bug... so we have a wander around the site, happen upon a little shop that sells random junk food... Nip back the room get some cash & 700 Lira (~£15) later and she's happily eating some Doritos, Kinder Cards, and has some knock off Pringles & Haribo for after! 🍫🍬 Idc rn, just fucking eat something kid! 😵