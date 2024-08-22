Beach

Woke up at a reasonable time to ensure we didn't miss breakfast. Whilst I had a shower, rather than get ready herself, Lysh decided to unpack the suitcase 🤷🏼‍♂️😂 got down to the restaurant with half hour left to eat. Thankfully Lysh found some actual foods she liked; Nutella pancakes, some strawberry bread roll, chips, onion rings etc 😂 I had a nice variety of sausages, cheese, mushrooms, omelette, fruit and breads 🍉🍞 washed it down with a couple of coffees ☕☕



Spent all day down the beach 🏖️ we secured a couple of loungers then we've been in and out the sea for hours 🌊🙌🏼 kept getting wiped out by the waves, tried swimming just out past the break so it wouldn't keep hurling us onto the rocky coast 🏊🏼‍♂️🫣 got some food from the beach bar - turns out they do decent grub, so it doesn't even make sense coming inside to the main restaurant for lunch in future! 🤪 Grabbed lamb doner wraps, chips, breaded chicken nuggets (that Lysh wouldn't even try), spaghetti, sauted chicken... bosh! 🍟🍗 Went the burger hut after and got a fat burger 🍔 and some chips & onion rings for Lysh ❤️ then we both had a couple ice creams on way back the room 🍦🍦 and grabbed a couple drinks too... Pina Colada & Baileys are a problem! 🥃🍹 Living the dream!! 🥰



Been down for a sunset swim only to find the red flag up so we can't! 🚩 At least we had a paddle and a wade in the shallows, got some nice photos again etc 🤗🌅 came back the room get ready for tea. In a rush because they stop serving in 45-mins. Lysh is currently sat on the bed in a strop, refusing to get ready because her Mum has dropped off her stepsisters Palm Angels shirt not her own, and this one doesn't fit. Told her it's not that deep, it's just a shirt. Of course, I am wrong. It's the end of the world. Wish my life so carefree and easy that something so minimal was life-ending. I asked if she needs help with anything - she replied "yeah, dying". Going leave her here and go for tea by myself again at this rate. Ridiculous.



We had food - well, Lysh just had plain spaghetti and chips again - then we went to the Sky Bar for a few drinks 🍻🍹