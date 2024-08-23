Sunrise

Lysh dragged us out of bed at 6am to go watch the sunrise. Got down pools and there were already towels on loungers 🤯 wandered down the beach, frustrated at how cloudy it was impacting the views & photo ops 😖 still managed get some decent photos over the pools 📷🤳🏼 on way back, Lysh slipped on her ass & near the restaurant nearly went again! 🤦🏼‍♂️😩 Were supposed be grabbing breakfast but Lysh didn't want to, so we grabbed a drink instead & went back room for more sleep 😂🛏️



Lysh kept us awake for an hour watching TikToks, but we got back asleep around 8am and woke back up at 11:11. Got sorted and headed back down the pools for a swim with an iced coffee 🏊🏼‍♂️☕🤗 bit later on fetched some lunch from the beach bar whilst Lysh chilled on the loungers & in the pool - absolutely dripping in sweat whilst queuing 🥵 Tuborg, Cherry Slush, fresh watermelon ftw - helped pronunciation of "one hour later" translation for the barman 🍉🍺 at 2pm the slides came back on, and it was go time! 🎢 I even headed over & had a cheeky go on the big dinghy slides whilst Lysh stayed on the loungers, bonkers! Some guy lied about his kids age because a slide min age was 10, and the lifeguard took his room number, rang reception and verified his daughter was actually 8yrs old... he tried arguing and pleading but she was having none of it 😂🎢



Headed back the room at 15:30 - dying in this heat 🥵😂 for real though, Lysh keeps saying her face is sore, and mine is too. Guessing that's where we've caught the sun most, likely from keep sticking head in and out the pool with the sun baking down ☀️🔥 bust into the room dying for a piss, navigate into the bathroom in the dark, begin pissing and hear a strange noise... realise instantly that the cleaner has put the lid down on the toilet 😩😂 just casually pissing on the closed toilet lid! 🙃🫣 Now Lysh is in a strop because Ivy tagged her in some video of Magic Mike male stripper's, and I said I wasn't surprised because Ivy is allowed to act like she's older than she is, and is accordingly acting like she's older than she is - stands to reason tbh 💁🏼‍♂️🤫



16:00 is biscuit break time, so off I popped to go grab us both some 🍪 and also a cheeky Bailey's 🫢🥃 ended up going for second biscuit plates 😂🙌🏼 spoke to reception about this supposed foam pool party tonight, turns out it's something completely different 🥴



Since we watched sunrise on the beach, Lysh isn't arsed about going beach for the sunset tonight so we're going for a swim in the pools instead under the setting sun 🌅🏊🏼‍♂️



Kicked out pools at 7pm (after running off to hide in the relaxation pool from the angry staff members attacking the loungers 😂), so come back room get sorted for going for tea - had a little bit of food but not much cause not overly hungry, then went Sky Bar for a bit 🥃 Barman kept saying "botl o war" and making me laugh so I tipped him 😂 bought Lysh a new necklace, even managed get the guy knock £4 off the price but still felt ripped off tbh 😂 popped down to the Burning Man Fire Show Party on the Garden Stage but didn't stay very long as Lysh wasn't interested 🤷🏼‍♂️ bought her a new Stussy shirt too for €20 which was worth it to see her happy 😁



Got back to the room with drinks... then went back to get myself a shirt 😂 it was closed but got bossman to reopen for me and then got a knock off a black & orange Hugo Boss polo shirt for $23 which is sound tbh👌🏼 got Lysh some party straws. The bar staff greeted me with "assalamu alaikum" and I casually replied "wa-alaikum-salaam" which seemed to catch him offguard but prompted a big smile 😁❤️ now I'm just chilling in the hotel room watching TikToks and Lysh is on her iPad too 🤳🏼💛