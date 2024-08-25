Braids

The day began as planned: Lysh's alarm went off at 8am, and we went back asleep until 10am 😂 once we got up, Bug went for a shower (tried the shower cap 😂) & I went down to get some breakfast on my own in the Sunny Restaurant which I remain convinced is mainly just all the leftovers from the Main Restaurant 💁🏼‍♂️ brought Lysh a plate of biscuits back, and she sent me back to get more 😂🍪 gonna get sorted now & head down to the slides before they close at midday for lunch! 🎢🌊



Had a fun time on the slides including the Double Whammy a couple times, and the Double Trouble and the Solo Mint... and then in the big pool for an hour 🏊🏼‍♂️🍩 heat was killing us off so we came back to the room to relax... Lysh grabbed some Churros & I grabbed an iced coffee ☕🧊 back at the room and I headed back to fetch Bug some Cajun fries & Cherry Slush 🍟 whilst on the way, I grabbed a bit of light lunch and ate it at the outdoor seating 😅 spoke to Jet2 rep about what happens on check out day 👌🏼 after I delivered Lysh's supplies, I went back down the lobby bar to get a Pina Colada & Bailey's 😂 then we've been just chilling on the bed listening to MTv and playing on our phones 🤳🏼



Nipped out for drinks and came up with the amazing idea of having iced coffee with Baileys in 🙌🏼😍 went for Lysh's Braids Appointment at 5pm ✂️💈 Lysh wasn't listening to anything I was saying, too busy showing me videos on her phone and cutting me off snappily by finishing my sentences incorrectly - so whatever - this should be fun when we come back the room after the braids and she is expecting go to the pool instead 💁🏼‍♂️



Braids done, the staff kept trying sell me treatments too 😂 haircut and beard trim for €25... a manicure for €15... I'm fine thanks! Lysh teared up having the braids in 😭 I wasn't sure at first if she was in pain or just bored, but after we left she admitted when they'd done the top of her head, it was pulled overly tight and hurt her 🫣 we grabbed drinks & I left Lysh by some loungers whilst I go fetch the swimming stuff (especially suncream) for sunset swims 🌅😍🏊🏼‍♂️



Had an hour or so swimming in the sunset before we had to head back to the room for showers & to get changed for the evening 🥰 Lysh is really not eating properly, legit worrying me a little; today she's only eaten some biscuits, Cajun fries, and now chips & wedges for tea - but there's no other options nearby - there is so much choice here, but she won't try anything... 🙃 she's munching an ice cream though! 😂🍦 She's asked for some Pringles & Popcorn to snack on during live music entertainment later so I nipped back room get money 💶🍿 popped in hairdressers to ask why her braids are curling & twisting up, and they offered iron them out tomorrow 🤨 Ree says to just dip them in boiling water out the kettle 🫖💈



Surprised Bug by buying her the €15 fake Dior bag she's been going on about last couple days 🙌🏼🎒 then got her some BBQ Pringles & sweet popcorn... then went back to get her candy floss which she regretted when it began dripping crystallised sugar all over her legs 😶😅 after failing to get it off with a napkin she went the toilet to wash it off & claims she glanced in the gents and saw three penises in the process... 😂😐



Been having drinks off my mate Ali Baba aka. Botl o' War (Su Sişesi) all evening 🍹🥃 tipped him cause he's a top boy! 💯 Live music was pretty gash tbh 🎤🔊 Got Lysh on the San Francisco cocktails 😂🍹 headed back the room at 10ish cause Lysh wants watch YouTube & wants boil her hair to stop it being curled up 😂 nipped the Lobby bar and the gay bartender was acting really flirty with me calling me "darling" 😂 I was flirting with the fitty serving me instead! 😂 Sen güzelsin!



Casually just sitting with Bugs hair in a boiling kettle of water 💁🏼‍♂️😐 this is what I paid €33 for 😂



Now this little weirdo wants a tickle fight that she will lose! Aaaand she's trashed the beds, ended up with a pile of suncream on her bed, and getting stuck down the middle 🤷🏼‍♂️😅 Trying to relax and settle down for sleep but Lysh insists on tickle fighting... aaaand now she's hurt her wrist & it's my fault 🙃 so now I'm off to Kizit at 00:30 to fetch ice & a Pepsi for her 🥲 unbelievable 😂 Learned that thank you in Turkish is "Teşekkürler" so keep saying it now which annoys Lysh! 🤣