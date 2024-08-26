Swedish

Woke up at 9am so that we could both get breakfast today 😁😅 super happy to report that Lysh had a right good munch 🙌🏼 pancakes with Nutella, scrambled eggs, pan au chocolat, onion rings, and she tried some cereal but didn't like it 😬 I had a nice mixed plate of meat, cheese, bread & even some fresh honey off a slab out the hive 🐝🍯 now sat in Kizik Bar with a drink under the air con 👌🏼



Lysh has stated that she just wants to spend today chilling in the hotel room & doesn't want to go in the pools or sea at all 😕 told her that I may leave her in here for a bit & go on the slides & for a soak myself then, because I cba bedrotting the entire day in the room! 🏊🏼‍♂️🎢



Bidets are wild 😶 it blasts your junk as you increase the water pressure and the jet moves upwards 😬 so you get off the toilet with a lovely clean arse and wet bollocks! 🤨



Literally just laying on the beds like 🤳🏼🥲 Lysh says she has backache & that "10-days is too long" for a holiday, and that she felt the same in Marmaris with her Mum 🫣 guess she's a bit homesick, I know she's already said that she is looking forward to UK food once we're home! 😅



Hunted down the cleaners & got towels swapped over so I can leave Lysh to it & go for lunch & a dip 🍟🍔🏊🏼‍♂️ she was adamant she didn't want to be alone in the room if the cleaners came in 😅



Grabbed an ice coffee with Baileys and drank it walking down to the beach bar & grill alone ☕ once there I grabbed a cheeseburger, fries & onion rings, and pitched up in a cabana by myself 🍔🍟 after I'd finished eating, I grabbed a beer & strolled down onto the beach and had a little dip in the sea alone🍺🌊 then had a walk back up to the pools and found a lounger near the slides, so had a little relax with another beer & messaged Lysh make sure she was okay in the room - she said she's on video call with Ava 😂🤳🏼 then I went onto the slides on my own, had a go on a few different ones 🎢 then headed down to the pools with a slushie & had a swim for a bit 🏊🏼‍♂️



Headed back up to the room around 15:30 and grabbed Bug a Pepsi en route 🥤 arrived to find a party in full swing with Lysh, Ava & Ivy on video chat together 🤳🏼😂 I grabbed some money & took the opportunity to go for a swedish massage to unwind 💆🏼‍♂️💺 at the end, a bloke comes in saying he's also chiropractor & that the masseuse had noted I had a lot of tension and knots in my shoulders and back - he had a little feel & explained how I'm going to be the Hunchback of Notre Dame when I'm older because I have blockages in my traps & my middle back muscles are letting my spine have too much play? 🥲 buuuut, if I come back for two more 30min massages & let him realign my back before I leave, he'll do it all as a package deal for €105 🤯😂 nah thanks pal, can't afford so i'll just be a cripple 🥲



Grabbed Lysh another Pepsi and headed back to the room to discover she hadn't even drank the other one yet 🤨😂 just boiled her hair in the kettle again to try sort these braids 🙃



Been sunset swimming again and had fun with Bug in her donut 🌅🏊🏼‍♂️ Lysh was doing Marvel poses and falling into the pool 😂 crazy lounger tidy-upper was going mad again. We're going to grab some tea and then go watch African Faces entertainment in the Amphitheatre soon - well that's the plan at least! Lysh says this was her favourite show in Marmaris so should be decent! 🎭🍿



Back in the room and showered 🚿 Lysh is having a meltdown because her braids won't dry after the shower and are dripping water down her back. Tried offer solutions, everything was wrong; every suggestion was shot down, or wouldn't work, or wasn't possible. Idk, kid. Can't do anything for ya! 🤷🏼‍♂️ Now she's proper wound up getting frustrated at everything and anything. Now it's her bra strap she's raging at. And I'm standing here like a spare part with no solutions, just problems! 🥲🤦🏼‍♂️



Going out with Lysh wearing a hair towel on her head 🙌🏼 that's one way to do it! Halfway there and she's removed the towel, says she's taking the braids out later tho. Past caring at this point. Won't bother getting her braids in again... €33 lmao, been nothing but drama since she had them in! 🙃



The tea menu included pizza and mashed potatoes so thought Lysh would be okay - the mash was apparently awful but she ate some pizza so at least that's sumat! 👌🏼 afterwards we grabbed ice creams (I had apple) and bought some Doritos for Bug, then went to the Sky Bar to visit Botl o' War Ali Baba 😂 he immediately called me Ben 10 😂 then I surprised him by saying Bottle of Water in Turkish 🤯😝



After we'd drank up, we went to watch the African Faces entertainment which was really good 👌🏼 Some of the performers almost died though because they messed up their routines! 😂🤨 Got something down the back of my shorts (presumably off the chair) that smells like sour milk, so that's fun 🙃 We came back to the room right after the show. Managed get whatever is on my shorts on the bed too, so now my bedding stinks 🤮 gonna have to ensure the cleaner sorts it tomorrow for us 🫣



I went down and grabbed drinks off the Lobby Bar. Saw the little baddie bartender I keep flirting with 🫶🏼 I rizzed her up with the 'sen güzelsin' and made her blush 😂🥃 maybe I'm drinking too much alcohol here, getting way too comfortable ✌🏼😂