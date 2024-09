Swedish

Woke up at 9am so that we could both get breakfast today ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜ super happy to report that Lysh had a right good munch ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿผ pancakes with Nutella, scrambled eggs, pan au chocolat, onion rings, and she tried some cereal but didn't like it ๐Ÿ˜ฌ I had a nice mixed plate of meat, cheese, bread & even some fresh honey off a slab out the hive ๐Ÿ๐Ÿฏ now sat in Kizik Bar with a drink under the air con ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿผ



Lysh has stated that she just wants to spend today chilling in the hotel room & doesn't want to go in the pools or sea at all ๐Ÿ˜• told her that I may leave her in here for a bit & go on the slides & for a soak myself then, because I cba bedrotting the entire day in the room! ๐ŸŠ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ๐ŸŽข



Bidets are wild ๐Ÿ˜ถ it blasts your junk as you increase the water pressure and the jet moves upwards ๐Ÿ˜ฌ so you get off the toilet with a lovely clean arse and wet bollocks! ๐Ÿคจ



Literally just laying on the beds like ๐Ÿคณ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿฅฒ Lysh says she has backache & that "10-days is too long" for a holiday, and that she felt the same in Marmaris with her Mum ๐Ÿซฃ guess she's a bit homesick, I know she's already said that she is looking forward to UK food once we're home! ๐Ÿ˜



Hunted down the cleaners & got towels swapped over so I can leave Lysh to it & go for lunch & a dip ๐ŸŸ๐Ÿ”๐ŸŠ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ she was adamant she didn't want to be alone in the room if the cleaners came in ๐Ÿ˜



Grabbed an ice coffee with Baileys and drank it walking down to the beach bar & grill alone โ˜• once there I grabbed a cheeseburger, fries & onion rings, and pitched up in a cabana by myself ๐Ÿ”๐ŸŸ after I'd finished eating, I grabbed a beer & strolled down onto the beach and had a little dip in the sea alone๐Ÿบ๐ŸŒŠ then had a walk back up to the pools and found a lounger near the slides, so had a little relax with another beer & messaged Lysh make sure she was okay in the room - she said she's on video call with Ava ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿคณ๐Ÿผ then I went onto the slides on my own, had a go on a few different ones ๐ŸŽข then headed down to the pools with a slushie & had a swim for a bit ๐ŸŠ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ



Headed back up to the room around 15:30 and grabbed Bug a Pepsi en route ๐Ÿฅค arrived to find a party in full swing with Lysh, Ava & Ivy on video chat together ๐Ÿคณ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ˜‚ I grabbed some money & took the opportunity to go for a swedish massage to unwind ๐Ÿ’†๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ๐Ÿ’บ at the end, a bloke comes in saying he's also chiropractor & that the masseuse had noted I had a lot of tension and knots in my shoulders and back - he had a little feel & explained how I'm going to be the Hunchback of Notre Dame when I'm older because I have blockages in my traps & my middle back muscles are letting my spine have too much play? ๐Ÿฅฒ buuuut, if I come back for two more 30min massages & let him realign my back before I leave, he'll do it all as a package deal for โ‚ฌ105 ๐Ÿคฏ๐Ÿ˜‚ nah thanks pal, can't afford so i'll just be a cripple ๐Ÿฅฒ



Grabbed Lysh another Pepsi and headed back to the room to discover she hadn't even drank the other one yet ๐Ÿคจ๐Ÿ˜‚ just boiled her hair in the kettle again to try sort these braids ๐Ÿ™ƒ



Been sunset swimming again and had fun with Bug in her donut ๐ŸŒ ๐ŸŠ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ Lysh was doing Marvel poses and falling into the pool ๐Ÿ˜‚ crazy lounger tidy-upper was going mad again. We're going to grab some tea and then go watch African Faces entertainment in the Amphitheatre soon - well that's the plan at least! Lysh says this was her favourite show in Marmaris so should be decent! ๐ŸŽญ๐Ÿฟ



Back in the room and showered ๐Ÿšฟ Lysh is having a meltdown because her braids won't dry after the shower and are dripping water down her back. Tried offer solutions, everything was wrong; every suggestion was shot down, or wouldn't work, or wasn't possible. Idk, kid. Can't do anything for ya! ๐Ÿคท๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ Now she's proper wound up getting frustrated at everything and anything. Now it's her bra strap she's raging at. And I'm standing here like a spare part with no solutions, just problems! ๐Ÿฅฒ๐Ÿคฆ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ



Going out with Lysh wearing a hair towel on her head ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿผ that's one way to do it! Halfway there and she's removed the towel, says she's taking the braids out later tho. Past caring at this point. Won't bother getting her braids in again... โ‚ฌ33 lmao, been nothing but drama since she had them in! ๐Ÿ™ƒ



The tea menu included pizza and mashed potatoes so thought Lysh would be okay - the mash was apparently awful but she ate some pizza so at least that's sumat! ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿผ afterwards we grabbed ice creams (I had apple) and bought some Doritos for Bug, then went to the Sky Bar to visit Botl o' War Ali Baba ๐Ÿ˜‚ he immediately called me Ben 10 ๐Ÿ˜‚ then I surprised him by saying Bottle of Water in Turkish ๐Ÿคฏ๐Ÿ˜



After we'd drank up, we went to watch the African Faces entertainment which was really good ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿผ Some of the performers almost died though because they messed up their routines! ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿคจ Got something down the back of my shorts (presumably off the chair) that smells like sour milk, so that's fun ๐Ÿ™ƒ We came back to the room right after the show. Managed get whatever is on my shorts on the bed too, so now my bedding stinks ๐Ÿคฎ gonna have to ensure the cleaner sorts it tomorrow for us ๐Ÿซฃ



I went down and grabbed drinks off the Lobby Bar. Saw the little baddie bartender I keep flirting with ๐Ÿซถ๐Ÿผ I rizzed her up with the 'sen gรผzelsin' and made her blush ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿฅƒ maybe I'm drinking too much alcohol here, getting way too comfortable โœŒ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ˜‚