Solo

Woke up at around 9am again so we could get breakfast 👌🏼transpires the detangling spray I bought for her is crap and has added knots to her hair 🤷🏼‍♂️🥲 and she's told me off for farting - apparently it's ridiculous how much I need to fart - like it's something I can control? 😂🫣 on the way to breakfast I mentioned to Lysh that we only have 3 sleeps left already - she replied "good"... 😶



Had breakfast at the main restaurant together 🍄🍞 Lysh had a decent fill again which is always reassuring; scrambled eggs, onion rings, pancakes & pan au chocolat 🙌🏼 headed back to the room & chilled with the air con on because this humidity is writing us off 🌬️ though Bug did say she intends on coming down the pools this afternoon 🌊🏊🏼‍♂️



We had the cleaner come & sort the room out whilst we were here; I offered her a biscuit out the fridge but because she doesn't speak English very well, she just said "ok" and walked off with the whole plateful 🥲😂 when she was finished, she said "Hello!" and waved as she left! 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ Currently trying help Heathy get Lorna's FB account back because it's been hacked 🤬



Lysh decided she fancies chilling in the room again during the day on her iPad & then just coming out for sunset swims later 🥲 so I've on solo missions again, been down to the pools for a soak 🏊🏼‍♂️ then cabana lunch alone again 🍔🏖️ and then a bit of swimming in the sea 🌊 I randomly saw a camel chilling on the beach too 🐪😂 back to the room with fresh drinks for Lysh & find her just RP'ing on Toca by herself all smiley 🫣😂 and Heathy has managed get Lorna's account back! 💯💪🏼



Fetched Bug a fresh drink of Pepsi & she announced she wants a chicken burger now after all as she's hungry... unlucky kid, they stopped serving lunch 15-mins ago... 🍔🙃 told her I can get her some biscuits and stuff in just over half hour, but she says no because everything here tastes the same... all cakes and biscuits etc 🤷🏼‍♂️ I said they serve other stuff too... no. She doesn't want any of it - either a chicken burger or Doritos... 😮‍💨 idk what tell ya kid. You can either eat the food available or don't eat it - your call... All inclusive with shit tons of choice and foods available 24hrs a day but she only likes about 7 items of food... It's mad. "Fussy eater" doesn't even do it justice tbh! 🤦🏼‍♂️



Had a walk down to the pools and had a cheeky ice cream on a lounger waiting for 4pm 🍦 Tried get Lysh something eat from the coffee break selection... she said no to everything on offer (beside cherry slush) 🙃 Took the slush back up for her then left her listening to Melanie Martinez on the Voom & playing iPad 🔊🤳🏼 Went back down the pool for a bit, had a couple beers and a swim 🍻🏊🏼‍♂️ had a brief chat with Sammie cause she called 📲



Got out the pool at 5ish, went for a swift beer and iced coffee with Bailey's ☕🍺 then headed back up fetch Bug for sunset swims 🌅🏊🏼‍♂️ we had fun in the pools together (mainly doing wrestling moves on her) 😂 saw Dutch Dave down there and had a chat with him - he recommended we wander out the resort up into the town and go Ali Baba's bazaar for cheap clothes 🤨🤔 we also saw some a Mum beating her kid by the pool! 🫣



Went up and got showered and dressed for tea; got down to the restaurant & Lysh declared she didn't like anything and was just having pudding 🤦🏼‍♂️ then she managed find some pasta, lemon, grapes & a macaron cake 😂 then she had a ice cream 🍦 went the shop after and got fleeced 390 Lira for some Kinder Cards & a dipper lolly (about £8.50 🤬) then went up Sky Bar see "Ali Botl o' War" 🍶😂



Lysh had no interest in the live entertainment for tonight & couldn't get Wi-Fi for her iPad so we headed back to the main building at 9pm 🤦🏼‍♂️ had a chill night in the room with the occasional popping down to the bar to reup our drinks 🍹🫗 but the baddie wasn't working which was ugh 😓 someone on Facebook recommended going find the local supermart for cheaper snacks so probably gonna do that tomorrow along with visiting this Ali Baba's bazaar for cheap clothes 😂 better be cheap, I'm skint 😶



Spent the night filling out maps of where we've been on some travel app with Bug 😅 she just said "Dad, if I do move to Florida and I have no money, would you come visit me?" 😂🥲 She's too adorable. Kid, if you move Florida, I'd probably strongly consider moving there myself... 🫶🏼💛

