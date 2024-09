Solo

Woke up at around 9am again so we could get breakfast ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿผtranspires the detangling spray I bought for her is crap and has added knots to her hair ๐Ÿคท๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ๐Ÿฅฒ and she's told me off for farting - apparently it's ridiculous how much I need to fart - like it's something I can control? ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿซฃ on the way to breakfast I mentioned to Lysh that we only have 3 sleeps left already - she replied "good"... ๐Ÿ˜ถ



Had breakfast at the main restaurant together ๐Ÿ„๐Ÿž Lysh had a decent fill again which is always reassuring; scrambled eggs, onion rings, pancakes & pan au chocolat ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿผ headed back to the room & chilled with the air con on because this humidity is writing us off ๐ŸŒฌ๏ธ though Bug did say she intends on coming down the pools this afternoon ๐ŸŒŠ๐ŸŠ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ



We had the cleaner come & sort the room out whilst we were here; I offered her a biscuit out the fridge but because she doesn't speak English very well, she just said "ok" and walked off with the whole plateful ๐Ÿฅฒ๐Ÿ˜‚ when she was finished, she said "Hello!" and waved as she left! ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿคฆ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ Currently trying help Heathy get Lorna's FB account back because it's been hacked ๐Ÿคฌ



Lysh decided she fancies chilling in the room again during the day on her iPad & then just coming out for sunset swims later ๐Ÿฅฒ so I've on solo missions again, been down to the pools for a soak ๐ŸŠ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ then cabana lunch alone again ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ–๏ธ and then a bit of swimming in the sea ๐ŸŒŠ I randomly saw a camel chilling on the beach too ๐Ÿช๐Ÿ˜‚ back to the room with fresh drinks for Lysh & find her just RP'ing on Toca by herself all smiley ๐Ÿซฃ๐Ÿ˜‚ and Heathy has managed get Lorna's account back! ๐Ÿ’ฏ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿผ



Fetched Bug a fresh drink of Pepsi & she announced she wants a chicken burger now after all as she's hungry... unlucky kid, they stopped serving lunch 15-mins ago... ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ™ƒ told her I can get her some biscuits and stuff in just over half hour, but she says no because everything here tastes the same... all cakes and biscuits etc ๐Ÿคท๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ I said they serve other stuff too... no. She doesn't want any of it - either a chicken burger or Doritos... ๐Ÿ˜ฎโ€๐Ÿ’จ idk what tell ya kid. You can either eat the food available or don't eat it - your call... All inclusive with shit tons of choice and foods available 24hrs a day but she only likes about 7 items of food... It's mad. "Fussy eater" doesn't even do it justice tbh! ๐Ÿคฆ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ



Had a walk down to the pools and had a cheeky ice cream on a lounger waiting for 4pm ๐Ÿฆ Tried get Lysh something eat from the coffee break selection... she said no to everything on offer (beside cherry slush) ๐Ÿ™ƒ Took the slush back up for her then left her listening to Melanie Martinez on the Voom & playing iPad ๐Ÿ”Š๐Ÿคณ๐Ÿผ Went back down the pool for a bit, had a couple beers and a swim ๐Ÿป๐ŸŠ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ had a brief chat with Sammie cause she called ๐Ÿ“ฒ



Got out the pool at 5ish, went for a swift beer and iced coffee with Bailey's โ˜•๐Ÿบ then headed back up fetch Bug for sunset swims ๐ŸŒ ๐ŸŠ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ we had fun in the pools together (mainly doing wrestling moves on her) ๐Ÿ˜‚ saw Dutch Dave down there and had a chat with him - he recommended we wander out the resort up into the town and go Ali Baba's bazaar for cheap clothes ๐Ÿคจ๐Ÿค” we also saw some a Mum beating her kid by the pool! ๐Ÿซฃ



Went up and got showered and dressed for tea; got down to the restaurant & Lysh declared she didn't like anything and was just having pudding ๐Ÿคฆ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ then she managed find some pasta, lemon, grapes & a macaron cake ๐Ÿ˜‚ then she had a ice cream ๐Ÿฆ went the shop after and got fleeced 390 Lira for some Kinder Cards & a dipper lolly (about ยฃ8.50 ๐Ÿคฌ) then went up Sky Bar see "Ali Botl o' War" ๐Ÿถ๐Ÿ˜‚



Lysh had no interest in the live entertainment for tonight & couldn't get Wi-Fi for her iPad so we headed back to the main building at 9pm ๐Ÿคฆ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ had a chill night in the room with the occasional popping down to the bar to reup our drinks ๐Ÿน๐Ÿซ— but the baddie wasn't working which was ugh ๐Ÿ˜“ someone on Facebook recommended going find the local supermart for cheaper snacks so probably gonna do that tomorrow along with visiting this Ali Baba's bazaar for cheap clothes ๐Ÿ˜‚ better be cheap, I'm skint ๐Ÿ˜ถ



Spent the night filling out maps of where we've been on some travel app with Bug ๐Ÿ˜ she just said "Dad, if I do move to Florida and I have no money, would you come visit me?" ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿฅฒ She's too adorable. Kid, if you move Florida, I'd probably strongly consider moving there myself... ๐Ÿซถ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ’›