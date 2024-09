Bazaar

Up at 9am for breakky. Lysh was making car noises and rolling side to side on the bed πŸ˜‚ she's deadset on having a double bed at home now 😠little duck also says her tailbone is hurting but she doesn't no why? πŸ«£πŸ€”



Got down for breakfast & had a good fill; I had a lighter meal than usual, feel stodged already - proper overeating on this holiday 🫣😠going get sorted in the room now & have a wander up into the town to see what the crack is with this supermarket & cheap clothes place πŸ‘ŒπŸΌπŸ’― Lysh just used the straighteners for the first time since coming, so at least it wasn't a pointless endeavour to bring them along πŸ™ŒπŸΌ



Settled the safe cost with reception on my debit card so I can spend this cash I have without concern up town πŸ˜‚πŸ’Ά



Fucking melting death just walking a mere 15-mins up the road πŸ₯΅ sweet baby jesus of Nazareth! Hiding in shops to get shade, being harassed by workers to buy shit πŸ˜­πŸ˜‚ been Ali Baba Bazaar & the Supermart to buy souvenirs, snacks & other bits & pieces πŸ’― even had a Pistachio Cornetto! 🍦



Got back and unpacked. Nail clippers were a fucking godsend because my nail length had been really pissing me off but I was not paying €15 for a manicure! Transpired Lysh's perfume is a bit fucked because the bottles leaked and her Lacoste joggers don't fit very well either... Which is mint since I told her try them on and she refused! 😢 aaand she has decided she cba leave the room for food again so I popped back down to Beach Bar for chicken burgers & onion rings for her πŸ” got momentarily stuck in the lift πŸ˜ΆπŸ˜‚ after bringing her food back, I fucked back off to get myself some lunch πŸ”πŸ‘ŒπŸΌ sat in a cabana again; this mincemeat pide is bussin πŸ’―



Literally bopping round with just my phone & suncream πŸ™ŒπŸΌ chuck them on a lounger, kick off the sliders & shirt, & dive on in πŸŠπŸΌβ€β™‚οΈπŸ‘ŒπŸΌ been in the sea, on the slides, in the pool πŸ‘ŒπŸΌ had a video chat with Staylew from beside the pool 🀳🏼 then took Lysh a couple Pepsi's up to the room. Says she doesn't want to go swimming today at all, and doesn't want tea either, or to watch the entertainment πŸ€·πŸΌβ€β™‚οΈ asked what she wants do then - walk back Manavgat to swap her joggers for a bigger size she says πŸ™ƒ



Been down in the pool for an hour, it's cracking on for half-5 so gonna head up to the room, get sorted and walk back up town with Bug to swap these joggers & perfume I reckon πŸ’― as I'm walking back, Lysh messages asking for 2x Pep... no drama πŸ‘ŒπŸΌ head to the lobby bar... And my holiday crush baddie serves me with a big shy smile πŸ₯΅πŸ˜



Wandered back up into Manavgat. The town seems really poor tbh, besides the hotels & shops, there seems fuck all here 🫣 I went for a piss in the public toilet opposite Ali Baba's and it was legit the worst smell I have ever experienced in my entire life. I was literally gagging whilst pissing. Almost threw up on my own dick, no cap 😭 we swapped the joggers & perfume πŸ‘ŒπŸΌ bought 10x bracelets for €1 πŸ€―πŸ˜‚ Lysh had a play on the park in the town, and we wandered back to the hotel after whilst the sun was setting πŸŒ



Lysh didn't want tea so I went for Asian Night on myself; chow mein, fried rice, sushi, prawn crackers, my guy! πŸ£πŸ™ Went back fetch Bug & then grabbed another drink off the baddie barmaid, then got a top up from Botl o'War, and made out way into the amphitheatre 🎭 Black Panther was the show, but honestly if this is all Wakanda was, it's no wonder they achieved fuck all - it was just overtly sexualised dancing πŸ€·πŸΌβ€β™‚οΈπŸ˜‚ afterwards we head back the room, and I got more drinks off the fitty on the Lobby Bar πŸ₯΅πŸ˜‚



Lysh confronted the baddie bartender and declared her Dad's undying love πŸ˜‚πŸ₯΅ she is so pretty fr, can't even be mad! πŸ˜‚ Go back down for drinks an hour later, and Lysh comes with me to keep tabs on me again πŸ˜‚ not like anything is going to happen Bug, we're sharing a room and on holiday!



Tried playing two player games on Roblox together but I cannot obby on my phone to save my life 🀳🏼πŸ₯²