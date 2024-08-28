Bazaar

Up at 9am for breakky. Lysh was making car noises and rolling side to side on the bed 😂 she's deadset on having a double bed at home now 😅 little duck also says her tailbone is hurting but she doesn't no why? 🫣🤔



Got down for breakfast & had a good fill; I had a lighter meal than usual, feel stodged already - proper overeating on this holiday 🫣😅 going get sorted in the room now & have a wander up into the town to see what the crack is with this supermarket & cheap clothes place 👌🏼💯 Lysh just used the straighteners for the first time since coming, so at least it wasn't a pointless endeavour to bring them along 🙌🏼



Settled the safe cost with reception on my debit card so I can spend this cash I have without concern up town 😂💶



Fucking melting death just walking a mere 15-mins up the road 🥵 sweet baby jesus of Nazareth! Hiding in shops to get shade, being harassed by workers to buy shit 😭😂 been Ali Baba Bazaar & the Supermart to buy souvenirs, snacks & other bits & pieces 💯 even had a Pistachio Cornetto! 🍦



Got back and unpacked. Nail clippers were a fucking godsend because my nail length had been really pissing me off but I was not paying €15 for a manicure! Transpired Lysh's perfume is a bit fucked because the bottles leaked and her Lacoste joggers don't fit very well either... Which is mint since I told her try them on and she refused! 😶 aaand she has decided she cba leave the room for food again so I popped back down to Beach Bar for chicken burgers & onion rings for her 🍔 got momentarily stuck in the lift 😶😂 after bringing her food back, I fucked back off to get myself some lunch 🍔👌🏼 sat in a cabana again; this mincemeat pide is bussin 💯



Literally bopping round with just my phone & suncream 🙌🏼 chuck them on a lounger, kick off the sliders & shirt, & dive on in 🏊🏼‍♂️👌🏼 been in the sea, on the slides, in the pool 👌🏼 had a video chat with Staylew from beside the pool 🤳🏼 then took Lysh a couple Pepsi's up to the room. Says she doesn't want to go swimming today at all, and doesn't want tea either, or to watch the entertainment 🤷🏼‍♂️ asked what she wants do then - walk back Manavgat to swap her joggers for a bigger size she says 🙃



Been down in the pool for an hour, it's cracking on for half-5 so gonna head up to the room, get sorted and walk back up town with Bug to swap these joggers & perfume I reckon 💯 as I'm walking back, Lysh messages asking for 2x Pep... no drama 👌🏼 head to the lobby bar... And my holiday crush baddie serves me with a big shy smile 🥵😍



Wandered back up into Manavgat. The town seems really poor tbh, besides the hotels & shops, there seems fuck all here 🫣 I went for a piss in the public toilet opposite Ali Baba's and it was legit the worst smell I have ever experienced in my entire life. I was literally gagging whilst pissing. Almost threw up on my own dick, no cap 😭 we swapped the joggers & perfume 👌🏼 bought 10x bracelets for €1 🤯😂 Lysh had a play on the park in the town, and we wandered back to the hotel after whilst the sun was setting 🌅



Lysh didn't want tea so I went for Asian Night on myself; chow mein, fried rice, sushi, prawn crackers, my guy! 🍣🍙 Went back fetch Bug & then grabbed another drink off the baddie barmaid, then got a top up from Botl o'War, and made out way into the amphitheatre 🎭 Black Panther was the show, but honestly if this is all Wakanda was, it's no wonder they achieved fuck all - it was just overtly sexualised dancing 🤷🏼‍♂️😂 afterwards we head back the room, and I got more drinks off the fitty on the Lobby Bar 🥵😂



Lysh confronted the baddie bartender and declared her Dad's undying love 😂🥵 she is so pretty fr, can't even be mad! 😂 Go back down for drinks an hour later, and Lysh comes with me to keep tabs on me again 😂 not like anything is going to happen Bug, we're sharing a room and on holiday!



Tried playing two player games on Roblox together but I cannot obby on my phone to save my life 🤳🏼🥲