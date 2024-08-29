Güle Güle

Woke up at 11:35. What the fuck 🤯 no breakfast for us today! 🤪😂 it's basically 24hrs until we have to checkout the room since we go home tomorrow night. Lysh has voiced that she'll come in the pools today since it's the last day & she wants to make an Avengers transition video 👌🏼 and then tonight we're skipping the entertainment and sorting out packing out cases 🧳



So that plan didn't last long... Bug can't be bothered to come for dinner or to the pools again today 🥲 feels like I've only had half a holiday with her! I'm off on my solo adventure again. First up is fetching Lysh some lunch from the Beach Bar then a couple of Peps from the Lobby Bar 🍔👣



After serving her Royal Highness and making sure she was happy & comfortable, I went down to the main restaurant & had some grilled trout & a light pasta with side salad for my own lunch 🐟🍝 kept laughing at idiots trying to leave through a locked door 😂



Went and chilled in the relaxing pool for half hour 🏊🏼‍♂️ then headed down to the beach 🏖️ seeing how rough the waves were put me off venturing in for anything more than a paddle because I cba with all the stones in my shorts after 😂🌊 chilled on a lounger for a while as the waves broke the shoreline, then headed back up to the pools & went on a few slides but tbh it's just not as fun without Bug beside me 🥺



Came back the room to check on Lysh & bring her some Peps; there's a family sitting at the Lobby Bar stopping people being able to get served easily. Unsure if they are oblivious or entitled but regardless I was annoyed 😑 get to the room & Lysh is cleaning the bathroom 🫧🤨 says she's just in a cleaning mood 🫡😂 asked if she fancies coming down pools since she is evidently bored - she reckons she ain't, because cleaning the hotel bathroom on a 4/5* holiday is perfectly normal behaviour! 🤷🏼‍♂️🥲



Stayed with Bug for a bit but then decided pop back out down to the pools again because rahhh this is long 🏊🏼‍♂️ it maybe lonely but at least it's what I've paid £3k for 😂 tried find the hammock and failed, however I had a wander down to the beach after having a dip and realised there is an entire separate section we'd not seen yet with another bar, tiki loungers, loungers in cabanas, and a beach swing! 🤯 chilled down there with a beer, then had a walk back past the tennis courts 🎾 and saw two big ass lizards scurrying up the steps 🦎 Headed over to Kizik Bar and sat with a half 🍺 grabbed a couple Peps from the Lobby Bar & was served by the fitty whose name I still don't even know 😂 then popped back up to check on Lysh & have one last (very unsuccessful) attempt at persuading her to come out for a bit rather than bedrotting her holiday away 🥹 I suggested going on the beach swing at sunset & received a very firm NO 🤏🏼🫡 asked if she's coming for tea later as it's Mexican Night 🌯🌮 she replied that she wasn't intending on it 🙄🤷🏼‍♂️ great. Oh well, about 24hrs left here and I'm not wasting it all the room! 👋🏼



Ayy! I was about to leave to go for solo sunset swims when Lysh announces that she is actually intrigued by the idea of the sunset swing 🤪👌🏼 so now she is coming with! She even says she wants to the Avengers video in the pools too! 🥹🥰



We did the Avengers video 🤪 Slammy Manny was telling us to leave & we just kept on because it was our last opportunity! 🏊🏼‍♂️ Had a walk to the beach for sunset & got some nice shots of Lysh on the swing and in the waves 🌊🌅 as we were leaving she decided she wanted to clean the shower area with a big squeegee, then was dancing in the sprinklers on the fields, and finished up with a cheeky dip in the relaxation pool 😂



Left Lysh in the shower as she's not arsed about tea, whereas I am all over this Mexican... only there isn't much of much here tbh! No fajitas, burritos, tacos etc! 🤷🏼‍♂️ Had a bit of food then went back the room and partially packed suitcases ready for tomorrow 🧳 should be able just throw last bits & pieces in when we get up now after breakfast 💯



Lysh decided she wanted food at 23:30 so we popped down to the Sunny Restaurant and as expected all the available options were crap 🙃 Decided we will come back at 00:30 when the menu changes over & hopefully there will be something of interest (fingers crossed!) 🥲 grabbed a drink off the Lobby Bar and saw baddie for possibly the last time, then had some photos on the big horse in the courtyard 😂🏇🏼



Went for a wander - tried say bye to Botl o'War but it's his day off. We went down to the amphitheatre and sat in the dark. There were a bunch of Scouse kids dancing and messing about. Lysh made friends immediately & spent the next half hour dancing on stage with them & just generally being a kid 💃🏼 nipped Kizik for a quick drink before heading the room for an "early night" since she no longer wants food! 🫡