Cancelled

Woke up at 08:15 so we'd definitely have time to get breakfast & sort out the rest of the packing before midday. It's going to be a long day of sitting around which is why I have every intention of using the pools for a couple hours at least! 🏊🏼‍♂️🤪



Been for breakfast together; struggled eat mine because my body has had enough of unlimited food at this point 😂 Lysh ate hers all up because as predicted she was starving from barely eating yesterday! 🙃



Going to have one last shower, pack the rest of these cases up, and then chill until we need to check out the room ⏰ Then will probably drop the cases off at reception for luggage storage, and go in the pools/on the slides/down the beach until teatime. Think Lysh intends to just pitch up in the Kizik Bar or down the Lobby and play on her phone all day, though she did mention coming down the pools to finish her transitions 😆



Sorted out cases, tidied the room as best we could, and checked out a little bit early as the cleaner was stressing us. Bug doesn't want finish these video transitions now so she's staying in Kizik all day with our luggage and playing on her phone she says 🤳🏼 gone fetch her a chicken burger & onion rings 🍔 dripping with sweat all the way back - can't wait get in these pools shortly! 🏊🏼‍♂️



Sat and ate a burger and some mincemeat pide with Lysh 🍔🍕 then had half a beer 🍺 now it's 13:10 and I'm going enjoy this resort for the last few hours whilst Bug chills on the sofas 🛋️😅 Lysh wants me grab her more food at 2pm/3pm so going chill in the pools for a bit whilst we wait but first I want some pasta 🏊🏼‍♂️🤪



Had an hour or so in the pools, then been to fetch Lysh another couple chicken burgers and got a chocolate gözleme too which was really sickly after I'd ate about half of it 😵‍💫 Bug is now laying on the cold tile floor as she says she is overheating from this sun (won't help being dressed entirely in black) 🥵 I'm back off out to the pools whilst Lysh plays on her iPad 🤳🏼👌🏼 had a go on a few slides including both the big ones for the last time, lay on a lounger, and then came back with ice creams for us both 🍦🍦 there was what I believe to be an oriental hornet flying around which terrified Lysh (and me too tbf - it was huge!) 🐝



Chilled in Kizik Bar with Bug thereafter, cba going back out in the pools & getting soaked again now so just going to dry off & play on my phone on these sofas 🫡 nipped across to the Lobby Bar to see if the fitty was working (like a little stalker 😂) and she wasn't 🥲 however her coworker Berfin was and added herself on my IG 😂 though let's be real, I'll never see any of these staff again once I leave the resort at 7pm 🤣



Changed into my airport fit & dropped off our towel cards to reception 🥺 nipped down to the Lobby Bar for a beer & got to say goodbye to sen güzelsin 🫣🥹 goodbye foreverrrr! 😅👋🏼



We were picked up for our airport transfer at pretty much bang on 7pm. Lysh was having a drama in the minibus because she wasn't comfy with some board down the side of her seat 🙃 started emptying her bag to use as a pillow, rather than just using her Jasper neck pillow 🙈 now she says she thinks she's left her scrunchy behind on the sofa, and now she says she doesn't know where she's put her new flower claw clip either 😮‍💨🙄 at least Bug ended up with backseats all to herself as a family seemingly missed the coach transfer 🫣



Turkey has made me very aware of how glad I am "tipping culture" in the UK isn't like this. Jesus. Everything you do there is a tip jar waiting for you 😂🙄



Fuck sake. Get airport, go through all the convoluted checking in and that. Order an overpriced Burger King for like €50 and they fuck up the order by putting mayo on our burgers despite us requesting no mayo... Then as the cherry on the cake, as we sit eating it, literally on the floor as there is no seating, I get a text notification that our flight has been delayed until tomorrow!! 🙄



Lysh is in tears and I'm just over it tbh 🥴😅 apparently we are getting shuttled off to a hotel for the night & then brought back the airport tomorrow morning at some point 😮‍💨 whilst waiting I check Jet2 and read that we *may* be entitled to a whopping £320 compensation per passenger for the long delay... much rich, so wow. What a joke. Just get me home already, fuck sake.



So, little update; had to go through all of the arrivals process again, we left the departure lounge, headed down the boarding gate, back in through passport control, and then baggage claim to get our checked luggage back... then a huge mission back down to the check-in desks where we joined up with a load of other frustrated passengers from our flight who had been stopped before they'd even checked in.



The Jet2 staff offered us light refreshments: a cheese baguette or ham & cheese baguette - Lysh doesn't like cheese so that's a good start 🙃🥖 at least she likes the Pepsi and Fanta they were giving out... Bodes well for breakfast too. Currently laying on the floor with our luggage just waiting for an update of where we're spending the night. Been handed a crib sheet that says we are free to make our own accommodation & travel arrangements if we'd prefer - lol, yeah ok - where would I even start at midnight in a foreign country trying sort that out? 🤣



Half the passengers have been called out off an Excel spreadsheet & are being transferred to their hotels for the night. Myself and many other passengers are sat on the floor of the check-in area still. It's 00:40am, I just want to go bed before we have to go through all this again tomorrow.



01:25 and we are now packed on a coach destined for the Holiday Inn. I feel like I am sat in an actual sauna. Dripping... 🥵 Praying the distance isn't too far cause I have had enough for today. I cba. Hearing that I need to be up before 9am to check the rescheduled flight info, but that it's likely to be mid-late afternoon is blah too... 😮‍💨



Arrived at Holiday Inn around 2am. The coach stopped at the end of a steep road & we had to walk down with all our luggage 🥴 checked in and got up to our room. Seems decent enough, and the bed is absurdly comfortable which is at least something. Going sleep now, let's see what happening when I wake up! 😴