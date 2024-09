Capitalise

Woke up at 8:30am to an SMS saying the rescheduled flight is expected to depart at 17:40 ๐Ÿ™„ going to be a long day with an irritable Bug I guess... she's currently flat out - probably really tired from elbowing, kneeing and kicking the fuck out of me all night! ๐Ÿ™ƒ



Been waiting to go for breakfast for 20-mins whilst Lysh fuck arses around ๐Ÿ™ƒ "Dad, we've got 50-mins" - yeah well I'd rather not leave it until the last minute tbh kid! Went down, breakfast was fairly decent; I had pizza and wedges ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿคฃ Lysh had pancakes & pizza ๐Ÿ˜‚



Jet2 have advised me that the flight is confirmed now for 17:40 and we'll be collected from the hotel at 14:30. Coming into the last stretch now, we are almost home ๐Ÿ™ˆ๐Ÿ˜ though it does say arriving back in Manchester at 20:25 so by the time we're home it's going be practically bed time again! ๐Ÿ˜ฎโ€๐Ÿ’จ



Went to ask what the crack was with using the hotel facilities and discovered we can have a late checkout at 2pm ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿผ so decided fuck it and went in the rooftop pool with Lysh for an hour or so which was decent ๐ŸŠ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ Then I had to hairdryer her swimming costume so we could repack the suitcase as it was soaked and she wouldn't stay out in the sun to dry off! ๐Ÿ˜‚ Had a spot of lunch and got our stuff together ready for being picked back up and taken to the airport for our second attempt at going home! ๐Ÿ˜



Coach journey was sound, well ventilated and I just played the Popplio Community Day on Pokรฉmon Go ๐Ÿคณ๐Ÿผ got to the airport, smashed through all the formalities, got ripped off at Duty Free paying โ‚ฌ10 for some Maltesers and 6x Chuppa Chups ๐Ÿฅด๐Ÿ™ƒ get down to the boarding gate and a Jet2 rep hands me a voucher for free food/drinks from the food court back upstairs ๐Ÿ˜ตโ€๐Ÿ’ซ I ask if I can have financial reimbursement instead since I've already spent โ‚ฌ60 on food at the airport and the bloke says no... so I think fuck it, may as well spend the voucher so I go up to Popeye's and get me & Lysh a Maxi Popcorn Meal to share! ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿฅค Now we're sat in the boarding gate area waiting to get on the plane... get me home! โœˆ๏ธ



After further delays on the runway we finally took off at almost 18:30. It's been a long 24hrs! ๐Ÿ˜ฎโ€๐Ÿ’จ๐Ÿฅฒ Flight went smoothly; spent another ยฃ16 on overpriced drinks but at this point I genuinely do not care ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿฅค watched some Adventure Time then after she'd awoken had an hour nap I listened to Melanie Martinez with Lysh whilst playing Subway Surfers together ๐Ÿš‰๐ŸŽง almost time to land soon & I can't wait to get off this plane into England once more! ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง



Changed into joggers before we got off the plane because I was so sweaty! ๐Ÿ˜ณ Then we headed straight for the toilets and onto passport control after disembarking. Cleared both quickly then had to wait an eternity at baggage claim; legitimately were there for almost half an hour! ๐Ÿ™ƒ๐Ÿงณ We headed outside and booked a ยฃ60 Uber to grab us from Zone A, Tier 0, T2 West Pick Up and run us home ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿผ driver was sound and we had a good chat about the sorry state of Uber, then about side hustles and passive income streams ๐Ÿ’ธ



Once we got home, we chucked the bags in and almost immediately went around the garage for milk and an attempt at Flipz (settled for a Juicy Drop Pop for now) ๐Ÿ˜ made a brew once we got back in, and then I unpacked all the cases whilst Lysh lay on the sofa playing on her phone ๐Ÿคช dreading the pile of dirty washing waiting for my tomorrow, but bed is calling me, and Lysh is eager to get some sleep now so off we go! ๐Ÿ˜ด๐Ÿ’ค