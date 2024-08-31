Capitalise

Woke up at 8:30am to an SMS saying the rescheduled flight is expected to depart at 17:40 🙄 going to be a long day with an irritable Bug I guess... she's currently flat out - probably really tired from elbowing, kneeing and kicking the fuck out of me all night! 🙃



Been waiting to go for breakfast for 20-mins whilst Lysh fuck arses around 🙃 "Dad, we've got 50-mins" - yeah well I'd rather not leave it until the last minute tbh kid! Went down, breakfast was fairly decent; I had pizza and wedges 🍕🤣 Lysh had pancakes & pizza 😂



Jet2 have advised me that the flight is confirmed now for 17:40 and we'll be collected from the hotel at 14:30. Coming into the last stretch now, we are almost home 🙈😅 though it does say arriving back in Manchester at 20:25 so by the time we're home it's going be practically bed time again! 😮‍💨



Went to ask what the crack was with using the hotel facilities and discovered we can have a late checkout at 2pm 🙌🏼 so decided fuck it and went in the rooftop pool with Lysh for an hour or so which was decent 🏊🏼‍♂️ Then I had to hairdryer her swimming costume so we could repack the suitcase as it was soaked and she wouldn't stay out in the sun to dry off! 😂 Had a spot of lunch and got our stuff together ready for being picked back up and taken to the airport for our second attempt at going home! 😅



Coach journey was sound, well ventilated and I just played the Popplio Community Day on Pokémon Go 🤳🏼 got to the airport, smashed through all the formalities, got ripped off at Duty Free paying €10 for some Maltesers and 6x Chuppa Chups 🥴🙃 get down to the boarding gate and a Jet2 rep hands me a voucher for free food/drinks from the food court back upstairs 😵‍💫 I ask if I can have financial reimbursement instead since I've already spent €60 on food at the airport and the bloke says no... so I think fuck it, may as well spend the voucher so I go up to Popeye's and get me & Lysh a Maxi Popcorn Meal to share! 🍗🥤 Now we're sat in the boarding gate area waiting to get on the plane... get me home! ✈️



After further delays on the runway we finally took off at almost 18:30. It's been a long 24hrs! 😮‍💨🥲 Flight went smoothly; spent another £16 on overpriced drinks but at this point I genuinely do not care 🤣🥤 watched some Adventure Time then after she'd awoken had an hour nap I listened to Melanie Martinez with Lysh whilst playing Subway Surfers together 🚉🎧 almost time to land soon & I can't wait to get off this plane into England once more! 🇬🇧



Changed into joggers before we got off the plane because I was so sweaty! 😳 Then we headed straight for the toilets and onto passport control after disembarking. Cleared both quickly then had to wait an eternity at baggage claim; legitimately were there for almost half an hour! 🙃🧳 We headed outside and booked a £60 Uber to grab us from Zone A, Tier 0, T2 West Pick Up and run us home 👌🏼 driver was sound and we had a good chat about the sorry state of Uber, then about side hustles and passive income streams 💸



Once we got home, we chucked the bags in and almost immediately went around the garage for milk and an attempt at Flipz (settled for a Juicy Drop Pop for now) 😅 made a brew once we got back in, and then I unpacked all the cases whilst Lysh lay on the sofa playing on her phone 🤪 dreading the pile of dirty washing waiting for my tomorrow, but bed is calling me, and Lysh is eager to get some sleep now so off we go! 😴💤