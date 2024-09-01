Washload

Woke up about 8am. My body is still working on a 2hr time difference and likely thought it was 10am. Whilst Lysh was asleep I've been the shop to get some bits & pieces in that we needed (and some Cinnamon Bun Flipz of course!). In the garage, some rough looking cunt with an empty carrier bag came in looking like he was on the wrong side of a hangover - he grabbed two blocks of Cathdral City and a pack of sausages... then as I walked toward the till, I saw him just walk off out the door and down Smallthorne Bank with whatever he'd shoved in his bag 🙃😂 aaand just like that, we're back to reality I guess! 🫡



Spending all day doing washloads since we got back a day late! 🫧🧺 Super grateful that Ree has said she'll wash any clothes from her's if Lysh takes them back unwashed 🤗 I expected to have more time to get all this laundry done, but Jet2 had different ideas! 🚫🛫



Sorting through holiday photos/videos and realising you've taken over 2500 apparently... 😐📸



Lysh has spent all day on the sofa in her PJ's, eating ice-pops, watching Young Sheldon and playing on Roblox 😅📺 think she's thankful to be back home, bless! 🥺



First night to myself in over 2-weeks, phone is going on airplane mode and I'm having some peace and quiet! 📴📵