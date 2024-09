Y7

Today is Lysh's first day back at school - into Year 7 already! ๐Ÿคฏ If she wasn't at a Middle School, she'd be starting High School today... That is wild! ๐Ÿ˜ณ



'I, know you're lying // 'cause I've been secretly spying // been reading what you're replying // and you're talking shit' ๐Ÿคซ (sung to the tune of She's Electric)



It's giving... gaslight.



Tried ring Pete see if he fancied a scoop but he was otherwise engaged ๐Ÿšซ๐Ÿบ Brought Take Daily up to date ๐Ÿ“ธ been watching a few Witcher 3 Trailer reactions; I always enjoy seeing other people get excited about things that also excite me ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿผ๐ŸŽฎ spent a bit of time tonight brainstorming birthday plans, but the truth is, I just don't really get excited for birthdays now I'm an adult ๐Ÿ˜• or maybe it's just because I'm single and live alone, so it just always feels a bit empty and underwhelming? Idk. Perhaps? Thinking I fancy going Rage for a bit of something different ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿช“