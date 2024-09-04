Y7

Today is Lysh's first day back at school - into Year 7 already! 🤯 If she wasn't at a Middle School, she'd be starting High School today... That is wild! 😳



'I, know you're lying // 'cause I've been secretly spying // been reading what you're replying // and you're talking shit' 🤫 (sung to the tune of She's Electric)



It's giving... gaslight.



Tried ring Pete see if he fancied a scoop but he was otherwise engaged 🚫🍺 Brought Take Daily up to date 📸 been watching a few Witcher 3 Trailer reactions; I always enjoy seeing other people get excited about things that also excite me 🙌🏼🎮 spent a bit of time tonight brainstorming birthday plans, but the truth is, I just don't really get excited for birthdays now I'm an adult 😕 or maybe it's just because I'm single and live alone, so it just always feels a bit empty and underwhelming? Idk. Perhaps? Thinking I fancy going Rage for a bit of something different 😂🪓