3rd

Seems like a good day to get some compo... πŸ›«πŸ’―



Bahaha, the audit saga continues! 🀐🀑



Tomorrow I turn 37 πŸ‘΄πŸΌ Seeing out my 36th year of life at a pub quiz with T, Stace, Sammie, Lance & Tommy has been fun πŸ₯³πŸ» We even managed to finish 3rd with only minimal cheating πŸ˜‚