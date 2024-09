#37

Happy Birthday from O2. You can no longer have a free Greggs sausage roll every Friday, instead we've made it better by letting you pay ยฃ1 for a sausage roll once per month. Enshittification at it's finest. Fuck you, O2.



What a palaver trying to book RAGE has been due to the group size and the website limitations ๐Ÿ˜‚ ended up sorting it over the blower ๐Ÿ“ฑ at least it's booked up now, looking forward to chucking some axes and dumping some clips! ๐Ÿช“๐Ÿ”ซ๐Ÿคฌ



Booked up Odeon for tomorrow with Bug, gonna go watch that Coraline remaster in 3D ๐ŸŽฅ๐Ÿฟ๐Ÿงต after we go Maccies for dinner ๐ŸŸ๐Ÿ”



The kid is starting off Y7 really well, she's been back 3-days and just had this through: "Ilysha has received a special mention this week in assembly. They will receive 5 house points. Well done for their efforts in school, we are really proud of them." ๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿ’›



The dumb new PoGo Dynamax mechanic in a nutshell: Spend 5-minutes hitting your MP cap. Then spend hours and hours farming Wooloo purely for the candy so you can actually spend the MP.



Been Brindley Farm for birthday meal with a few of the fam ๐Ÿฅฐ ate the fattest carvery ever, then followed it up with cake ๐ŸŽ‚ fit to burst. Lysh is laying behind me partially food coma'd and after an absolute nightmare trying to purchase it using a Minecoins Gift Card I'm finally playing Raft Survival on Minecraft like the good old days! ๐Ÿ˜๐ŸŽฎ