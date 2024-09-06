#37

Happy Birthday from O2. You can no longer have a free Greggs sausage roll every Friday, instead we've made it better by letting you pay £1 for a sausage roll once per month. Enshittification at it's finest. Fuck you, O2.



What a palaver trying to book RAGE has been due to the group size and the website limitations 😂 ended up sorting it over the blower 📱 at least it's booked up now, looking forward to chucking some axes and dumping some clips! 🪓🔫🤬



Booked up Odeon for tomorrow with Bug, gonna go watch that Coraline remaster in 3D 🎥🍿🧵 after we go Maccies for dinner 🍟🍔



The kid is starting off Y7 really well, she's been back 3-days and just had this through: "Ilysha has received a special mention this week in assembly. They will receive 5 house points. Well done for their efforts in school, we are really proud of them." 🥰💛



The dumb new PoGo Dynamax mechanic in a nutshell: Spend 5-minutes hitting your MP cap. Then spend hours and hours farming Wooloo purely for the candy so you can actually spend the MP.



Been Brindley Farm for birthday meal with a few of the fam 🥰 ate the fattest carvery ever, then followed it up with cake 🎂 fit to burst. Lysh is laying behind me partially food coma'd and after an absolute nightmare trying to purchase it using a Minecoins Gift Card I'm finally playing Raft Survival on Minecraft like the good old days! 😁🎮