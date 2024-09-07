Coraline

Got an Uber to Fez. App says like £6, so I book it. We get there, suddenly Uber take £12 out my bank. I'm like WTF, so I check the app. "Additional fees charged for delays"; the delays were heavy traffic at Cobridge lights. Fuck off am I paying double the fare because the driver got stuck at a busy junction! Jokers! Then see that the driver has claimed the journey ended about 10-minutes after he'd dropped us off! Give me my refund! 😡



Went to go Poundland on Fez, but turns out there isn't one now? 😂 So we went B&M instead to get cheap cinema munch 🥳 nipped Maccies and it was rammo 😂 Scranned our food then hauled ass to Odeon 🍟🏃🏼‍➡️ Coraline in 3D was really good - amusingly the only people in the viewing were all in the Premier seats aside from 2 people 📽️ I ate way too much popcorn and drank too much Prime, and came out feeling bloated! 🍿 back home playing Minecraft: Raft Survival again (with Bug) 🎮😁



Lysh went home & time escaped whilst I was gaming & watching YouTube... like 10pm & I've just munched some cheese oatcakes & some birthday cake, and I'm wholly stuffed again! 😂🎂 I've ate way too much junk since Tough Mudder! 😵