RAGE

After a relaxing morning in quiet solitude, my action packed afternoon of celebrations began 🥳 shortly after he arrived, me & Charlie caught a taxi up to Mellards in Newcastle and I kicked off proceedings with a 6.4% Black Forest Gateau sour! 🤣🍰🍺 surprisingly they served Char with a 0% Grapefruit Sour Lager which was unexpected since usually they would say even 0% lager is 18+ only 😕🤷🏼‍♂️ Moz joined us just in time to undertake a quick PoGo Raid at the bus station before we headed around to Rage for some activities! 🤳🏼



After getting a round of drinks in, we commenced with the Axe Throwing 🪓🎯 what an unmitigated disaster it was to start with 😂 many of us could barely even stick the landing! But then as time went on and we began to hone our techniques, a few of us began to get the knack for it and began consistently landing throws 🦾 Char even managed stick a blind trickshot by throwing the axe whilst facing away from the target and managing to hit the frame & get it to stick! 🪓 that was after he'd broken one of the targets by knocking a load of the wood stacks out whilst retrieving his axe! 😂



Following swiftly on, we headed up to play some Airsoft together 🔫🎯 they set us off first with a group of four (Me, Char, Moz, and Jord) with the intention of the others going after we'd finished 🤨 after we'd played a few rounds however I went and requested the staff provide us with the magazines for all players 🙌🏼 then we could swap in-and-out as we liked which meant we could all play interchangeably with each other as we wished 😁 We didn't really track performance or play proper competitively preferring to just have fun with it - which I certainly did! 🥰😁



Went back around Mellards for a quick one whilst Lance went drop Char off at home 🚗 I had a lovely 8% Solero flavoured sour (cheers Moz! 🍻)... and then Me, Moz, Em & Jord had an impromtu pop down to the bus station to fail a Kyogre Raid on PoGo! 😩😂



Ayy, I got to have my birthday Nandos too! Thanks Sammie! 🤗 Halloumi Sticks, Butterfly Chicken, Spicy Rice, and Peri Mac & Cheese! 🍗🌶 Washed down nicely with a Sagres! 🍺 Lovely meal with Sammie, Lance, Emma, Jord & Keanu! 🥰



The fun didn't even stop there! Off we headed to The Golden Cup for a couple drinks 🍻🥃 a couple choice highlights were Sammie having to tell the barstaff where to find her drink on the till 😂 and then even better, Tommy shat all over Lance's coat! 🙈😂



Got back home and I've had a little play on MinecRaft Survival 🎮 and finished off the popcorn from yesterday and some liquorice that Lysh got me for my birthday 🍿🍬 it's been a great weekend celebrating turning 37 - thanks to everyone who helped make it so! 🥰🤗