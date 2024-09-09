MinecRaft

After an earlier night than usual at 00:20 in anticipation of feeling a little worse for wear this morning, I actually feel fine 😅🙏🏼



This audit though 😵😂 so fucking over this shit lmaooo 💩



Been doing a bit of planning and organising, and realised how much shit I need to sort out still for various upcoming events and occasions 🥴 Lysh wants a new outfit for the Trilogy Tour, her birthday is approaching and I've not done anything for it yet, then Halloween is also coming quickly... 🎶🎁🎃 hell, it will be Xmas before we know it! 🎅🏼🎄 and also in the midst of all that, I'm supposed be fucking off to Iceland too - something else I've done zero planning for! 🤣🛫



Overwhelmed with all this stuff to do, so put MinecRaft Survival on again and ignoring it all 😂🎮