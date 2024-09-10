Previous
Dynamax by anothab
Photo 5683

Dynamax

We had lockdowns in 2020 to stop Covid killing grandparents, and now in Winter 2024, we're just going to freeze them to death instead.

These Dynamax Pokemon seem so surplus to requirement, even if the battle mechanics are fun 🤳🏼

Been for a couple of Tyskie's at Pete's and a couple of pints at Forresters 🍻😁
Ben

@anothab
