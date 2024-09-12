"Attacked"

Akala in this Natives book is actually annoying me. I love his music, his FITB are always highly promoted by me... but this book... jeez, he comes across as so arrogant and anti-White it's disconcerting 📖🎧



Watching Jon Snow in this Gunpowder show. Had no real understanding of the whole Protestant/Catholic discord preceding the events set afoot by Guy Fawkes! 🎆🔥



Bahaha, it's all gone to shit. The audit is a mare. The VR has died. The Hik has a red status light. I'm trying to migrate a user whilst being peppered with questions about previously resolved tickets 😂 living the dream! ✌🏼



Entertaining night at the pub quiz this week. Be accused of colluding in secret conversations over my birthday weekend in respect of this years proposed family Secret Santa. Justifiably annoyed, I refute the allegations. Instead of an apology however, they double down on their incorrect assertions. It doesn't matter that they are wrong - they are seemingly above reproach and are allowed to make accusations that paint others in a bad light. I am then told to my face that I am two-faced, sly (along with the whole family in general), and that I chat shit about people all the time. Excuse you? No apology is forthcoming for these insults and I am expected to just sit there and have my character sullied with impunity in the middle of the pub. Understandably, arguments then ensue with raised voices and expressed frustration - and pens being pointed aggressively. And yet despite the preamble that led up to this, somehow by the end of the night, I am the villain and they are the victim? Fuck off. Why, because I refused to sit back and be insulted to my face and repeatedly spoken to like some sort of dickhead? Not having it, I have too much self respect. The cherry on the cake being the use of the loaded phrase: "he just attacked me!" whilst cowering, when all I'd done was verbally stand up for myself in response to their provocation. The connotations of such wording are profound and uphold the portrayal of them being the victim. Which they weren't. At that point there is nothing I can do to vindicate myself; they'd manipulated the situation perfectly. Absolute, surreal nonsense.