Laze

Lazy day with Bug, she had been trying convince me to rush out today and buy ingredients then spend all afternoon baking but agreed to defer it until another weekend because it's pissing down & I've spent enough money this weekend already! 🥱💀 we've binged Little Lunch together again and been sorting out all her accounts, mainly inspired by her locking herself out of her online banking 😂🙃



Stay popped around to drop off my birthday card 🎂 we had a natter about Iceland plans and firmed up a few details 🧊 then I've also spoke to Moz about his Iceland experience to get some additional inside knowledge 🤓 done some washloads and dishes 🧺🫧 and finally got around to bulk uploading holiday photos on FB (after Lysh had signed off on them 😂) 💻